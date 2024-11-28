Top 10 2025 NHL Draft Prospects
James Hagens - Boston College, NCAA
Despite some impressive play from the other players on this list, Hagens is the top player available. He has that star quality that a top pick needs, and he projects to be a point per game player at the NHL level.
2. Porter Martone - Brampton Steelheads, OHL
Martone is having a heck of a start to his 2024 campaign, and it’s making many place him at the number one spot in the draft. Whoever has the second pick in the draft is getting a steal, as he will be a top-six forward on an NHL team in the next two years.
3. Michael Misa - Saginaw Spirit, OHL
The top of this class is filled with elite offensive players, and Michael Misa might have the most skills of them all. The puck on his stick is a cheat code, and he can score as well as he can dish it. He’s averaging two points per game in the OHL this season, and it’s an incredible thing to witness.
4. Roger McQueen - Brandon Wheat Kings, WHL
Teams are already in love with McQueen due to his size, standing at 6’5 at just 17 years old. But for such a tall player, he has a solid skating stride and speed. Injuries are hurting his standing on the list, but if he can return and put up points he should keep his place as a top-5 prospect in 2025.
5. Anton Frondell - Djurgardens, Allsvenskan (Sweden)
Arguably the top European prospect available, Frondell is a prototypical Swedish center. He’s a responsible, two-way player with untapped offensive potential. He has decent, but not ideal size, and that is probably a bigger knock against him than it should be. His IQ and ability to read the game trumps any other worries teams might have.
6. Matthew Schaefer - Erie Otters, OHL
There is not a better skater available than Matthew Schaefer out of the OHL. It’s incredible to watch a teenager skate so effortlessly and efficiently, but somehow Schaefer makes every part of the game easier due to his fluidity on skates. His offensive numbers are soaring this year, and he’s likely to be in the conversation for a top-5 or even top-3 pick by next summer.
7. Ivan Ryabkin - MHK Dynamo Moscow, MHL
Ryabkin is becoming a polarizing figure in this class. Some praise his high-end skill, but some don’t view him as a can’t miss prospect. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle, but what is undoubtedly elite is his competitive spirit and battle level. With time he should be a second line player in the NHL.
8. Logan Hensler - University of Wisconsin, NCAA
The only other defender on my list is University of Wisconsin puck-mover, Logan Hensler. He’s a smooth skater, makes an excellent first pass, and eats minutes for the Badgers. His offensive game has room to grow, but he does so much else incredibly well, he’s worth the growing pains.
9. William Moore - United States National Team Development Program
After a couple years of the USNTDP dominating the first round, this year’s class is a bit behind in terms of talent. William Moore is the exception, as he leads the way for the program. Committed to Boston College, he has an excellent toolkit and skating ability that should carry him through the development process.
10. Jake O’Brien - Brantford Bulldogs, OHL
Last year’s top rookie in the OHL is having another productive start to his 2024, and it’s shooting him up the draft rankings. Possessing excellent size and projecting as a top-six center, O’Brien has plenty of teams intrigued through the first few months of the season.
