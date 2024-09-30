Utah Hockey Club Announces Affordable Concession Prices
As the newest organization in the NHL, the Utah Hockey Club continues to try and set itself apart. Not only is Utah already looking to build a successful team on the ice, but they look to have a top-notch fan experience, as well.
Smith Entertainment Group announced that they will begin offering fan-friendly concession items for Utah Hockey Club and Utah Jazz games at the Delta Center. Certain food and drink options will cost fans the low price of $2 or $3 in an effort to continue making games more enjoyable for the fans.
“Today marks an unprecedented step in our continuous commitment to elevating the fan experience at Delta Center,” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy for Smith Entertainment Group. “By introducing fan-favorite concessions at incredible prices, we’re showing fans that we are listening to their needs, and, there is no better time than now to take this step as more people than ever will attend games at Delta Center this season, as we prepare to host over 80 nights of sports entertainment between the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club.”
The Delta Center will offer $2 bottles of water and $3 popcorn, hot dogs, ice cream, and nachos. Each item is a staple for sports fans and the new low prices should be well received. Utah says that a complete dining experience can be available at games for less than $15.
The move to lower the prices on certain items came following feedback received by the Smith Entertainment Group.
Utah will continue to offer higher-end dining concession options from both local and national vendors.
The new pricing is set to start with the Jazz's first home preseason game on October 4.
