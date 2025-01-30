Utah Hockey Club Changes Name Options
On Wednesday, the Utah Hockey Club began its next and potentially final phase of voting for its permanent name. Less than 24 hours later, one of the options is already out of the running.
One of the options the team provided was Utah Wasatch, which was, as the team put it, "created to honor the idea of a mythical snow creature with a Utah-centric approach inspired by the Wasatch Mountain range." This name was not present in prior rounds of voting, and was likely introduced as an alternative to Utah Yeti(s), which the team said it would not be pursuing as a permanent name due to trademark problems with YETI Coolers.
Apparently, that name was not well-received by fans.
The team announced Thursday that Utah Wasatch is no longer a possible name option, citing poor reception to the idea. Utah Outlaws, a name present in prior rounds of voting, will instead join Utah Mammoth and Utah Hockey Club as the final three options.
"We listened to your feedback and dug into all the Qualtrics data from the fan survey on January 29, 2025," the team wrote on its website. "For the team name, it’s clear that Outlaws should be in the mix instead of Wasatch, so we’re swapping it out. Surveys will continue at the arena Friday, Jan. 31, Sunday, Feb. 2, and Tuesday, Feb. 4 for you to vote for the options Utah Mammoth, Utah Hockey Club, and Utah Outlaws. Excited to see the votes roll in!"
A team building its brand in real time is exceptionally rare in the modern age. That same team listening to fans to this degree is even rarer, and frankly very commendable.
As the team mentioned, voting will continue at home games throughout the week, concluding at Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. It's unclear when the team will reveal its final name and/or the voting results, but it seems like it will have a permanent identity sooner rather than later.
