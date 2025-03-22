Utah Defenseman Autographs Strange Item
It’s commonplace for popular athletes to leave their autographs on various and at times strange items, Utah Hockey Club defenseman Mikhail Sergachev has the newest oddity. In a recent autograph session, the Utah blue liner left his signature on an egg.
Eggs already cost more than normal thanks to a recent bird flu outbreak, but one that is signed by Sergachev might be worth a few extra dollars. In a post that has since gone viral on Twitter, Sergachev actually signed a half dozen eggs and the carton they came in.
This unusual moment at a typical autograph session is likely due to Sergachev’s new hobby at home in Utah. According to The Salt Lake Tribune’s Belle Fraser, Sergachev has been bringing eggs from his own chicken coop to his teammates.
With egg prices on the rise, that has surely been a welcomed gift to the Utah Hockey Club players.
“I just have a lot of eggs,” Sergachev said. “Once he hit like 24 or 30 eggs, I started giving them away to my teammates. Obviously I feed them well. I take care of them. Now there’s a shortage of eggs so guys appreciate it more.”
The Utah Hockey Club is in its first season in their new town, after a few decades as the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes. After 69 games played, they are 31-27-11 and fighting for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
They’re a longshot to make the postseason, but they’ve already taken huge steps compared to where they were a year ago in Arizona.
Utah currently sits four points back of the St. Louis Blues, who hold the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. According to moneypuck.com, Utah has an 11.4% chance of reaching the playoffs.
Sergachev has been key to Utah’s blue line as well. Playing in 64 games, he has notched 13 goals and 32 assists for 45 total points.
