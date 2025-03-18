Trademark Could Reveal Utah Hockey Club Name
With the Utah Hockey Club's inaugural season winding down, the time to pick a permanent team name is just around the corner. While the team hasn't announced anything official, there are some clues on which names they could choose.
According to KSL, Utye, LLC, the same company that originally filed for all previous name options, has applied for and received an extension for the Utah Mammoth name by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, as of Feb. 4. Utah Hockey Club also received an extension, but as a blank name with no corresponding logo.
Utah Outlaws, the third name option presented to fans for a new round of voting in late January, did not receive an extension.
The Utah Hockey Club, which is technically a new franchise despite receiving the hockey assets of the Arizona Coyotes, has made it a point to involve fans at nearly every stage of the process. The team originally presented 20 options to fans in 2024, then eventually narrowed it down to three just weeks ago.
The early rounds of voting took place online, but the latest one took place at four home games from Jan. 29 - Feb. 4. With the USPTO granting the extension the same day as the final game fans could vote at, it seems
“Hockey is a community asset,” Smith Entertainment Group executive Mike Maughan told KSL. “They [owners Ryan and Ashley Smith] wanted to do something that’s never been done in the history of professional sports, which is invite fans to be part of this incredibly iterative and exciting process to help pick a name.”
“We have such faith in the fanbase here and the people of Utah.”
Utah's first season in the NHL has had its ups and downs, as the team currently sits two points outside the Western Conference playoff picture. However, the team deciding on a permanent name will be a hallmark achievement no matter what happens the rest of this season.
