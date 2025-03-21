Oilers Superstars Out Against Kraken
The Edmonton Oilers are going into their upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken shorthanded. Following injuries to superstar forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, neither will be available for the contest.
Following the team's practice session, the Oilers' Head Coach Kris Knoblauch provided an update on both McDavid and Draisaitl. The big news to come out was that both were ruled out for the game against the Kraken. This will be Draisaitl's second straight game out of the lineup and McDavid's first game out since leaving their recent game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Knoblauch also shared an update on the next steps for McDavid. He told Oilers media that McDavid is scheduled to undergo an MRI to evaluate his injury. The team's radio color commentator shared the update via his X account.
With no McDavid and no Draisaitl, the Oilers face their toughest challenge of the season. The team has relied heavily on their superstar duo for offensive production and leadership. Draisaitl is first in the NHL in goals this season, with 49, and in the top three in total scoring with 102 points. McDavid has 26 goals and 90 points despite missing more than 10 games this season.
Behind this tandem, the offense in Edmonton is lacking. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, and Evan Bouchard are the next top scoring options for the Oilers, but their production pales in comparison to McDavid and Draisaitl.
The injuries come at an awful time for the Oilers. They have 13 games in the regular season remaining and are in a battle for their standing in the Pacific Division. They trail the Vegas Golden Knights by four points for the divisional lead, but also have just a two point lead over the Los Angeles Kings for second place. A few games could make the difference between division champion and losing home-ice advantage. For the Oilers' sake, they hope both of their star players can return as soon as possible.
