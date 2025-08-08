Mammoth Sue Hockey Equipment Company Over Trademark Dispute
The Utah Mammoth announced their permanent identity just three months ago, yet it seems they're already running into trouble.
According to KSL, Smith Entertainment Group and Uyte, LLC, owners of the Mammoth, filed a lawsuit against Mammoth Hockey, an Oregon-based equipment company, in the U.S. District Court of Utah on Aug. 1. The lawsuit states that the two parties have been involved in a trademark "tiff" and want the court resolve the issue.
"Utah Mammoth and the NHL believe strongly that we have the right to use the name Utah Mammoth under federal and state law, and that our use will not harm the defendant or its business in any way," Smith Entertainment Group officials said in a statement. "We have taken this action only after careful consideration based on the defendant's position."
The dispute reportedly began after the Mammoth announced their new name in May. A lawyer for Mammoth Hockey then sent a letter to Smith Entertainment Group calling for an immediate cease and desist, arguing that the name and promotion of it may "constitute trademark infringement, false advertising and unfair competition."
Both companies have mammoth-shaped logos, which Mammoth hockey argued could confuse consumers into believing that they are connected.
Meanwhile, lawyers for Smith Entertainment Group and Uyte argued that the two logos are "different in appearance, sound and meaning" in a response letter dated June 23. The letter also contained a social media post for Mammoth Hockey, in which the company circled the Utah Mammoth name option and wrote it was "pretty partial to this one." The lawsuit states that this post shows the company "voiced public support" of the name before walking back.
A timeline for a potential court outcome is not yet clear, but Mammoth Hockey reportedly received summons earlier this week. The company's owners are prepared to defend themselves.
"Mammoth Hockey intends to vigorously defend the litigation recently commenced against it by Utah Mammoth of the National Hockey League and protect its longstanding trademark used in connection with the hockey goods it has manufactured and sold for the past 10 years," said Erik Olson, the company's co-founder, in a statement to KSL.
The Mammoth previously ran into trademark troubles with the cooler brand Yeti, as one of their most popular name options was Utah Yeti. The team did not include that option as one of the three finalists due to the trademark dispute.
