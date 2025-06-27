Mammoth Select Caleb Desnoyers in NHL Draft
With the fourth pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, the Utah Mammoth selected Caleb Desnoyers, a forward out of the QMJHL. Despite speculation that the Mammoth would move this pick, the organization hung onto it and took one of the most promising players in the draft.
Desnoyers is one of the most complete players in the 2025 NHL Draft class. After dominating the QMJHL this past season with the Moncton Wildcats, Desnoyers separated himself with his two-way play. In 56 games played in 2024-2025, he recorded 35 goals, 49 assists, and 84 point. He also captured the QMJHL championship with the Wildcats and was named the postseason MVP.
If you watched any of his games, you couldn’t help but notice how versatile he is. When his team is on the attack, he can carry the puck with poise or fill out passing lanes. He has a strong sense for finding the soft spots on the ice, and even when he has the chance to shoot, he’s keeping an eye open for the best possible play.
Desnoyers is also a relentless defender. He does all of the little things right, especially in the neutral and defensive zones, which coaches fall in love with. While his offensive game is not at the same level as some of the other top picks, his complete game will ultimately pay off.
The Mammoth add Desnoyers to a group of strong prospects. Headlined by players like Dmitry Simashev and Tij Iginla, and accompanying the recently acquired JJ Peterka, the young core in Utah is growing to be an impressive unit.
