Utah Hockey Club Reveals Permanent Name
Goodbye Utah Hockey Club, hello Utah Mammoth.
After a 13-month process that included over 850,000 votes, the NHL's newest franchise finally has a permanent name. Mammoth - obviously honoring the iconic ice age animal, of which fossils have been found in Utah - was the clear favorite throughout the final round of voting, the team said.
“We couldn't be more excited to launch the official name and marks for Utah's NHL hockey team. When it came to naming the team, we did something unprecedented – going through four rounds of community voting, including getting feedback not only on potential names but also on potential logos. We love the passion of the people of Utah and the way they showed up for the team during its inaugural season and the energy they brought to voting on its permanent identity," owners Ryan and Ashley Smith said, per the team's site. “From day one, we committed that this team would be built with and for the people of Utah, and we are excited to celebrate today’s launch with the entire state.
"The community chose the Utah Mammoth, and it stands as a symbol of who we are, where we came from, and the unstoppable force we’re building together.”
The team also unveiled its new jerseys for next season and beyond. The white away jersey looks relatively similar to the one worn this season, just with a different font and logos on the shoulders. The black home jersey, on the other hand, has seen more notable changes, featuring the new "Mountain Mammoth" logo across the chest. Utah's colors - Rock Black, Salt White and Mountain Blue, as the team calls them - remain the same as they were before.
The NHL established the new franchise on April 18, 2024, and Utah purchased the hockey assets (players, coaches, draft picks, etc.) of the Arizona Coyotes.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!