Canucks Wanted Stars Forward Before Extension
Following a disastrous 2024-24 season, the Vancouver Canucks understandably want to give their lineup a bit of a jolt in free agency.
The Canucks may not have a ton of cap space to work with, roughly $12.16 million according to PuckPedia, but they have enough to add some impact players. Unfortunately, one of their top targets came off the market before they even had a chance to sign him.
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Canucks had strong interest in Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene, who was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. However, he signed a four-year, $18 million extension ($4.5 million average annual value) with the Stars this week, and in the process, dashed the Canucks' hopes of landing him.
"Vancouver was very interested in Matt Duchene, but he never wanted to leave Dallas," Friedman wrote. "There were teams prepared to offer more AAV on a shorter term — the Canucks one of them — but the heart wants what the heart wants, and the Stars made it work."
The 34-year-old Duchene scored 30 goals and 82 points in 82 games with the Stars last season, notching the second highest point total of his 16-year career. The Canucks have a glaring need for a top-six center after trading away J.T. Miller in January, and Duchene could've been a nice addition for them. Alas, they'll now have to look elsewhere to address that need.
Meanwhile, the Stars were able to get arguably their top free agent back on a solid deal, but it doesn't come without consequences. They're very tight on cap space, and they will likely have to say some tough goodbyes to players such as Jamie Benn and Mikael Granlund. That's just the tough nature of the NHL and professional sports in general, though.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!