Penguins' Sidney Crosby Hits Another Incredible Milestone
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been riding on the back of Sidney Crosby since the 2005-2006 season and it's led them to great places. Three Stanley Cups, two MVP awards, and 20 seasons later, Crosby is polishing off his Hall of Fame resume as he continues scoring in an incomparable way. With the Pens taking on the Buffalo Sabres Sid earned another historic milestone.
With his first goal/ fourth assist of the season, the Penguins' captain recorded his 1,600th career point. It was, as expected from Crosby, an excellent effort leading to a scoring play. After taking a rough hit from the Sabres defender, he stayed in the play and helped set up a goal by winger Bryan Rust.
Reaching that benchmark in 1,277 career games, Crosby is now just the 10th player in NHL history to reach this scoring achievement and he's done it in the fifth-fastest manner. He's also just the sixth player to achieve it with one franchise. He joins the likes of the game's royalty, the likes of Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe and organizational legends Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, and Ron Francis in the 1,600-point club.
It's another notch on the milestone belt for Crosby, who's been etching his name into the record books with regularity over the last few seasons. At age 37, he's closer to the final season of his career than the beginning, but he's maturing as a player like a fine wine. He's averaged a point-per-game in every season of his career and is attempting to set another record by doing that again this season. All the while, he maintains his status as one of the hockey world's highest-regarded players.
Now at 1,600 points, Crosby is just a few hundred shy of Jagr for second place and about 1,300 from Gretzky's unreachable record on the all-time scoring list. He continues to hold 10th place, with Colorado Avalanche legend Joe Sakic is next up for Crosby to pass.
