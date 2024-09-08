Canucks Goaltender Must Learn to Play Through Injury
If the Vancouver Canucks are going to repeat the success they had last season this year, they need their goaltending duo to be elite. Thatcher Demko, the American-born goaltender, is the patroller of the crease in Vancouver, with Arturs Silovs expected to play a larger role this year.
Unfortunately for the Canucks, their goaltenders struggled to stay healthy last season, especially in the playoffs. Even worse, that trend is continuing as the offseason turns into training camp. Demko is recovering from a lower-body injury that sidelined him during the 2024 regular season and postseason. Silovs is also dealing with his own lower-body injury after missing some olympic qualifying matchups for Latvia.
The Canucks are just weeks away, and it's possible they are without their top goaltender to begin the season. Speaking about the Canucks' season outlook on his 32 Thoughts podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said Demko's injury isn't going to go away through any medical intervention. From what he's heard, this could be an injury that Demko must learn to deal with and play through.
"He's gonna have to learn to play with this." he said. "It's not something that can be fixed with surgery, but it's something he's gonna learn to have to play through. And he can play through to a high level."
He might not be ready for the beginning of the season, but the Canucks are hopeful he can be back sooner than later. Friedman stated that while he may miss some time, the team doesn't expect it to be long-term.
"Right now, I don't know that he's gonna be ready for the start of the season." he said. "What I don't get the sense is that the Canucks are worried he's gonna be out for half of the year."
With Silovs still on the mend, the Canucks could open training camp with their third-string goaltender until he's 100%. Demko should return soon, but it's still unclear just how healthy he will be once he's back in the Canucks' net.
