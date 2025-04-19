Canucks Ready to Make HC Massive Offer
With the Vancouver Canucks season reaching a very unceremonious ending, many questions have started to be asked about the future of the team. Many of those questions have been surrounding Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet and what might be next for him.
After winning the Jack Adams Award in 2023-24 as the NHL’s best coach, some believe it’s time for the Canucks to move on from Tocchet and go in a new direction. He is on an expiring contract, making it perfectly reasonable for the organization to begin a coaching search, but they may have different plans.
According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, there is a lot of confusion surrounding the Tocchet situation, but the Canucks want him to stay and are willing to open the pocketbooks.
“I believe the Vancouver Canucks have committed that Rick Tocchet will be the highest-paid coach in franchise history,” Friedman said. “I do believe that’s going to happen, if he stays.”
The Canucks are ready to spend on their head coach and must want Tocchet to remain in Vancouver for a long time. He led the Canucks to a 50-23-9 record for 109 standings points in 2023-24, and there is hope he can do that again.
While the Canucks are ready to ante up for Tocchet, other teams might be able to surpass their price tag.
“I think there is a debate to be had about whether or not it is the true market value for Tocchet,” Friedman said. “Could he do better somewhere else? I think that’s a fair question.”
Friedman references Travis Green being the highest-paid Canucks coach at just under $3 million annually, and Tocchet is worth well over that number.
There isn’t a real answer one way or the other if Tocchet will stay in Vancouver, making the Canucks' coaching situation something to keep a close eye on in the coming weeks. The Canucks may be willing to make a big offer, but could there be more money available elsewhere?
