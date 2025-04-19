3 Things to Watch For: Avalanche vs. Stars Game 1
The Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars are set to begin a series fans have clamored months for. Two of the top teams in the Western Conference, divisional rivals, and Stanley Cup hopefuls, this is sure to be one of the top series of the postseason. With Game 1 ready for puck drop, here's the three things to watch for.
1. Rantanen Bowl Kicks-Off
Mikko Rantanen was a staple in Colorado for a decade and sealed his Avalanche legacy during the team's 2022 Stanley Cup run. Now, he's on the other side of the series, hoping to guide the Stars to the same postseason success.
How will the superstar forward fare in his first playoff series not in an Avalanche uniform? He's expected to be the engine for Dallas' offense in the postseason, but his first opponent is the one who knows him best.
Rantanen will have to dig deep into his bag of tricks to find ways to outsmart, outwork, and outmaneuver his former teammates. Only if he succeeds will the Stars advance. A promising sign would be a point or two in Game 1.
2. Heating Coyle
Avalanche center Charlie Coyle was a huge acquisition at the NHL Trade Deadline, but it took him a while to settle in. It seemed to all click over the final six regular-season games, as he recorded a point in six consecutive contests.
With Coyle heating up, the Avalanche's already potent offense becomes even more dangerous. If he continues his scoring streak, Colorado's offensive attack could be too much for the Stars to overcome.
3. Let Me Be Your Star(s)
Losing top forward Jason Robertson is a huge loss for the Stars. The 35-goal scorer is the team's top offensive player besides Rantanen, and the Stars need someone to fill the void. The team will look to the recently returned Tyler Seguin to deliver offense, and rookie Mavrik Bourque could see more ice time as a result. But if neither produces, the Stars will need someone to step up and be the new go-to player in this series.
