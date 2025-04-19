This Year's Playoffs Will Be Different for Jets
The Winnipeg Jets are set to kick off the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues. Over the last few seasons, the Jets have been one of the better teams in the NHL, but haven’t had the playoff success to show for it.
Since relocating to Winnipeg from Atlanta in 2011, the Jets have gone as far as the Western Conference Final one time and have won a combined three playoff rounds.
Despite a history of disappointments, this 2024-25 Jets team is different. This could very easily be the year they turn the tide and win the Stanley Cup. If not win the whole thing, the Jets are at least primed for a deep postseason run.
Backstopped by one of the best goalies in the world in Connor Hellebuyck and led on offense by numerous high-caliber forwards, the Jets are going to be a tough team to topple, especially in a seven-game series.
Hellebuyck has put up MVP-level numbers with a 47-12-3 record in 63 games played, a .925 save percentage, 2.00 goals against average, and eight shutouts. Leading the league in wins, goals against average, and shutouts, Hellebuyck took home his second straight solo William Jennings Trophy.
He’s likely going to add a second-straight Vezina Trophy to his resume and could easily be in consideration for the Hart Trophy.
In front of Hellebuyck is a stable of forwards that have hit new levels in 2024-25. Kyle Connor led the way with 41 goals and 56 assists for a career-high 97 points. Mark Scheifele notched 39 goals and 48 assists for a career-high of his own at 87 points.
The Jets have goaltending and a high-flying offense, but they also have quality in the depth positions. Captain Adam Lowry anchors the third-line center position with Brandon Tanev, who returned at the trade deadline, on his wing.
Lowry notched 34 points in 73 games this season while Tanev picked up a goal and four assists for five points in 19 games since the trade deadline.
Tanev is exactly the kind of player the Jets will need in the postseason, too. He won’t score a boatload of points, but he will bring a ton of energy to the ice. Look for him to be a critical piece in a deep Jets run.
The Jets’ defense also stacks up well with Josh Morrissey, Neal Pionk and Dylan Samberg all playing their roles at the top of their game.
This year is going to be different for the Jets. They won the President’s Trophy as the best regular season team in the NHL, and there are no signs of slowing down in the playoffs.
