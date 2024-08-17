Golden Knights Announce LosVGK Trip to Mexico
Hockey is a sport that is still growing around the world and the Vegas Golden Knights are looking to help expand the game in a new market. The Golden Knights recently announced the first-ever “LosVGK en Mexico” Trip.
The Golden Knights are set to host clinics, activities, and grow the sport of hockey south of the border. This is another step in the NHL’s plan to continue growing hockey across the world.
“In addition to the 225,000 people of Mexican heritage that already live in Las Vegas, our city also welcomes over half a million visitors from Mexico each year, second only to Canada,” Golden Knights president and CEO Kerry Bubolz said. “LosVGK en México is an exciting opportunity for us to reach new fans and share our passion for the great sport of hockey.”
The Golden Knights are collaborating with the Mexican Ice Hockey Federation to put on multiple ice hockey camps between Sept. 6-10 in Mexico City, Metepec, and Monterrey.
LosVGK was created by the Golden Knights in 2023 to build the team’s outreach and connection to it’s Hispanic and Latin American fanbase. Previous campaigns have featured ball hockey clinics in mostly Hispanic neighborhoods around Clark County.
“Since we launched the LosVGK brand last fall we have thought about ways to extend its reach beyond Southern Nevada, and there is no better way to celebrate the sport than to get sticks in boys’ and girls’ hands,” director of Latino marketing and outreach Benjamin Thomas said. “We are excited to make this trip a reality and share our excitement for the game and the Vegas Golden Knights.”
This will be the Golden Knight’s first international trip under the LosVGK brand.
Ever since entering the league as an expansion franchise in 2017, the Golden Knights have been one of the NHL's most popular and successful teams. These initiatives will continue to grow the Golden Knights brand and the sport of hockey as a whole.
