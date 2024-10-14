Golden Knights Center Named Third Star of Week
The Vegas Golden Knights are 3-0 to begin the season after victories over the Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, and St. Louis Blues. Leading the way for the powerful Western Conference franchise is superstar center Jack Eichel. The second overall selection of the 2015 NHL Draft is off to a hot start in 2024 as he leads the Knights offensively.
Over the first three games, Eichel's recorded one goal and added six assists for the Golden Knights. His seven points were enough to earn him the NHL's Third Star of the Week for the week ending October 13th. NHL Public Relations had high praise for the 27-year-old forward after showing off during the first few games.
"Eichel led the NHL with six assists and seven points in three games (1-6—7) to power the Golden Knights (3-0-0, 6 points) to their third straight 3-0-0 start to the season (7-0-0 in 2023-24 and 3-0-0 in 2022-23). He opened the campaign with four helpers, his second career four-assist performance
Eichel has been one of the best offensive players in the NHL since entering the league. Over 542 games with the Buffalo Sabres and Golden Knights, he's scored 212 goals and 521 career points. His best offensive season came during the 2018-2019 campaign while still with the Sabres. He netted 28 goals and finished with 82 points in 77 games.
Eichel is also a Stanley Cup champion with the Golden Knights. During the team's 2023 Stanley Cup run, he was pivotal to their winning. He played in all 22 postseason contests, scoring six goals, adding 20 assists, and finishing with 26 points. He was an unstoppable force on offense, and the Golden Knights simply don't win the Cup without Eichel.
With this hot start, the Golden Knights and Eichel are hoping it's just the start of another winning season for the organization. The core of the franchise remains, and with the NHL's Third Star of the week firing on all cylinders, they will be hard to defeat.
