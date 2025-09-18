Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Leaves Practice With Injury
The Washington Capitals announced that their captain, Alex Ovechkin, left practice early with what appears to be a lower-body injury. He is being evaluated to determine the severity of the ailment.
This isn't exactly the news that anybody in the hockey world wants to hear, but especially the Capitals faithful, who collectively celebrated the legendary goal scorer's 40th birthday this week.
Ovechkin is entering his 21st season and is nine games short of the 1500 mark. The veteran could set another massive milestone in becoming the first player in NHL history to score 900 goals; he currently sits at 897.
For the second consecutive year, Ovechkin is nursing an injury. He broke his leg during the 2024-25 season, which kept him out of 16 games. While he is never down for long, and the team hasn't announced how long he will be sidelined, the team must proceed with caution, as their superstar has fewer seasons on the horizon than in the rearview.
His long tenured career, of which he has remained mostly healthy, has seen him produce 897 goals and 726 assists for 1623 regular season points. He also chipped in 77-70-147 through 161 playoff games, adding a Stanley Cup in 2017-18, and a Conn Smythe as the Finals MVP.
The Capitals have done their best to keep their roster competitive without having to do a complete teardown of the roster. Thanks to the additions of players like Anthony Beauvillier and Pierre-Luc Dubois over recent years, the impact of losing TJ Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom has been reduced a little.
The Capitals open their season on October 8 against the Boston Bruins, which also happens to be their home opener. Though Ovechkin's status is uncertain, it has become a thing with him to push through things and be available for the most important games.
Ovechkin is no longer the defensive player that he developed into under Barry Trotz, but his place in the lineup is the surest of any player. His ability to create offense, and disrupt with his massive frame on the forecheck is second to none, and with some young up-and-comers like Ryan Leonard and Hendrix Lapierre breaking into the league, Ovechkin's mentorship will be essential to the Capitals' success.
In 2024-25, the Capitals finished the season as the top seed in the Metropolitan Division; their 111 points were also enough to lead the entire Eastern Conference, which meant they drew a first-round matchup against the Montreal Canadiens, whom they beat in five games.