Capitals Reveal New Alternate Jersey
The Washington Capitals are heading into the 2025-2026 season with some fresh threads. After the team deployed a new take on the beloved Screaming Eagle logo for their alternate jersey in 2024-2025, the organization is debuting another new alternate jersey for the upcoming campaign.
The Capitals teased a new jersey on their social media and several hours later dropped a video revealing the team's latest uniform. The Screaming Eagle remains a part of the team's kit, as the new alternate jersey features the Capitals' red with the eagle as the main chest logo. Top players like Tom Wilson and captain Alex Ovechkin showed off their new uniforms in the team's video reveal.
The team also put out some information with the jersey reveal. The new look was designed in partnership with the NHL's jersey partner Fanatics. The goal was to honor different generations of Capitals hockey and celebrate their passionate fanbase.
"This new uniform honors multiple eras of Capitals history," the team wrote in their press release for the new uniforms. "The primary red base celebrates the team’s signature color and fan passion, while nodding to the 1970s and 80s with the iconic white rounded shoulder yoke and classic hem striping. A lace-up neckline and the reintroduced 1990s Capitol Dome shoulder patch add distinctive character and heritage detail."
The jersey takes inspiration from the original run of the Screaming Eagle. This uniform debuted in the 1990s and it's become a huge part of the team's lore ever since. They were phased out in the early 2000s, but their popularity remained. Over the past few seasons, the Capitals have begun reincorporating the logo into different alternate jerseys.
At first, it was in smaller doses, but last year they took a step forward when they brought back the 2022 Reverse Retro jerseys with some slight tweaks as their temporary. It wasn't perfect, but it featured the Screaming Eagle as the main crest, in all its glory. Now, the latest designs are heavily influenced by the strength and toughness of the eagle, and it's cleverly worked into the jersey's structure and fabric.
"The screaming eagle brand creative is a fresh take on a classic Capitals logo," the team wrote. "The textures and background patterns draw inspiration from the puck in the Capitals' primary logo and are used to create dimension and framing. The "eagle scratch" texture is inspired by the classic and uniquely rendered "screaming eagle" and exemplifies the angles and ferocity of an eagle scratch."
The new alternates will be frequently worn by the Caps this season. The team has 15 dates scheduled, and they will don them for the first time on October 17th against the Minnesota Wild. The organization also announced that this will be their alternate jersey for the next three seasons, meaning that these new uniforms are here to stay for the Washington Capitals.
