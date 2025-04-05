Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin Ties Wayne Gretzky’s Record
Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is on the doorstep of history. With his second goal of the night against the Chicago Blackhawks, Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky for the most goals in NHL history.
Now sitting at 894, Ovechkin needs just one more tally to surpass Gretzky as the NHL’s all-time greatest goal scorer.
Ovechkin scored goal No. 894 from his usual spot just above the face-off circle on the power play. Blackhawks goalie Spencer Knight got a piece of the shot, but it founds it’s way through.
The entire Capitals team spilled over the boards to celebrate with Ovechkin and a few moments were taken to celebrate and drink in the moment. Ovechkin took a moment to greet his son sitting rink side, salute the Washington crowd, and Gretzky who is on hand for the moment.
Gretzky will be around for the remainder of Ovechkin’s chase, which is down to just one single goal.
Ovechkin entered the 2024-25 season needing 42 to surpass Gretzky, and even at the age of 39, he’s sitting on 41. He missed almost five weeks thanks to a broken fibula, but he didn’t let that slow him down as he looks to cement his legacy as the greatest goal scorer in NHL history.
