Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Can Break Record in Dramatic Fashion
The Washington Capitals are back home after a brief road trip and their captain Alex Ovechkin continues to move close to Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record. As the Capitals get set to take on the Chicago Blackhawks, Ovechkin is just three goals away from surpassing Gretzky.
Over his 20 seasons with the Capitals, Ovechkin has had a flair for the dramatic, and a hat trick on home ice seems like the most Ovi way to break the record. The Blackhawks arrive in Washington already mathematically eliminated from playoff contention and have a minus-69 goal differential.
With the word load likely on the easier side for the Capitals, Ovechkin’s teammates will be looking to feed him every chance they get. They’ve been looking for him all season, but as the magic number of 894 approaches, and their spot in the playoffs already sealed, they can afford to play a little looser and force feed Ovechkin.
Ovechkin’s 892 goals are just two back of Gretzky’s 894. For a long time, Gretzky’s goals mark was considered one of his “unbreakable records.”
With Gretzky and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on hand, no matter when Ovechkin breaks the record, there is sure to be a celebration.
Why not add to the celebration by making it a hat trick? Hats can rain down like confetti as Ovechkin likely has another highlight goal celebration and each of his Capitals teammates spills over the boards to greet him.
Ovechkin has an astounding 33 career hat tricks, with two coming this season. Even at the age of 39 he can still pot three goals in a game.
The Blackhawks will do everything they can to not become the team that allowed Ovechkin’s record-breaking goal, but they might not have a choice.
It’s clear at this point that Ovechkin is going to break the record. It now becomes a matter of when and how does he do it? A hat trick on home ice against one of the worst teams in the NHL? Seems like a perfect recipe.
