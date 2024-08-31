Capitals Forward's Status Up in Air
The Washington Capitals are hoping they pulled the right strings this summer. The goal is clear: give captain Alexander Ovechkin a chance to win another Stanley Cup. The method was ambitious but simple: improve the entire team.
And despite the monumental task ahead of the Capitals' management, they've mostly accomplished that goal. Their lineup entering the 2024-2025 season is deeper and better than last year's roster, and they are looking to advance past the first round of the postseason for the first time since their Stanley Cup championship in 2018.
Part of the Capitals' plan to advance further is having one of their most dependable and veteran forwards contributing. Winger T.J. Oshie has been a crucial piece of the puzzle in Washington since arriving for the 2015-2016 campaign. Unfortunately, the perennial 25+ goal scorer has struggled to stay in the lineup as he's entered his late-30's. Injuries have limited him to less than 60 games per year over each of the last four seasons.
The Capitals' hoped that Oshie could close the book on his injury struggles and return to full health for this upcoming campaign, but there is growing worry that he won't be ready. Oshie himself discussed the uncertainty with NHL Network earlier in the summer.
"I'm feeling better for sure," he said. "The hand is getting there, which isn't really that big a concern. But, the back, is kind of a different story...I'd obviously love to keep playing. I still enjoy coming to the rink every day. I think I can still hang with the young bucks out there."
Now, with training camp looming, the Capitals' head coach and general manager echoed the same sentiment. Speaking to NHL.com, Capitals' bench boss Spencer Carbery expressed a desire to have Oshie in the locker room and lineup, but acknowledged that might not be the case.
“If T.J. Oshie can play and come to camp, we know what that means to our team,” he said. “It’s a huge boost not only on the ice, but off the ice everybody knows how much he means to this organization and what he’s able to bring for us as a team, and he showed that last year. Then, if he’s not able to play, it’s going to be some more opportunity [for others].”
It's clear that Oshie has the desire to return, but it's also clear that there hasn't been significant progress in finding a solution. He expressed how he won't come back if he can't get his body to full health, and he doesn't want to subject the Capitals to dealing with having him in and out of the lineup. The Caps certainly want Oshie back with the team, but time is running out for them to find a solution.
