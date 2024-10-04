Watch: Devils Goalie Opens Season With Highlight Save
The 2024-25 NHL season isn’t even a full game old and we already have a save-of-the-year candidate thanks to New Jersey Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom. Not only is it the first regular season game of the season, but it’s Markstrom’s Devils debut after they traded for him over the offseason.
In the opening frame of the Devils season opener against the Buffalo Sabres in Prague, Czechia, Markstrom made his presence felt in New Jersey right away.
Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin put a simple shot towards the net, but it bounced behind the cage and off the back wall. As the puck deflected back, it came right to Nicholas Aube-Kubel, who had the entire net to work with.
Markstrom was drifting to the other side of the cage to block Dahlin’s initial shot. Aube-Kubel took a backhand try at the open net, but just in time Markstrom got his stick out to make an incredible save.
The puck hit Markstrom’s stick, slid under his leg pads, and out the other end to stay out of the net.
With former Devils netminder Kevin Weekes on the call, Markstrom was compared to tennis star Roger Federer for the backhand maneuver to get his stick on the puck.
The Devils acquired Markstrom in a trade with the Calgary Flames. The 34-year-old netminder is entering his 15th season in the NHL.
Through the first period, the Devils have a 2-0 lead and Markstrom has made seven saves, including that highlight.
The Devils two goals were scored by Stefan Noesen and Jonathan Kovacevic as the Devils look to jump out to a hot start in the 2024-25 season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!