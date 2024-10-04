Watch: NHL Legend Drops Puck to Open Global Series
The NHL season began today with puck drop at O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia as the New Jersey Devils play the Buffalo Sabres.
Ringing in the new season was a puck drop by an NHL legend in Jaromir Jagr. Jagr, now 52 years old and an owner/player for Rytíři Kladno in Czechia, spent 24 seasons in the NHL.
There is one Czech player in the game, with winger Ondrej Palat suited up for the Devils.
Jagr was a member of the Devils, totalling 96 points across 139 games in two seasons with the team.
Jagr ranks second all time in points behind Wayne Gretzky with 1,921 as well as holding the record for game-winning goals with 135. Jagr is considered a consensus top ten player in league history as well as being the greatest European player ever, holding the European record for points and assists.
Jagr was inducted into the International Ice Hockey Federation's Hall of Fame in 2024 as well as winning an olympic gold with the Czech team in 1998.
On September 19, Jagr announced this season with Rytíři Kladno would be his last playing hockey, and his mark on the sport as a whole is immeasurable.
