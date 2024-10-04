There's no better way to kick off the 2024-25 season and #NHLGlobalSeries Czechia than with the legend himself, Jaromir Jagr! 🫡



🇺🇸: @NHLNetwork

🇨🇦: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/aVxgjTvhZC