Wayne Gretzky Supports Capitals' Alex Ovechkin in Goal Race
The Washington Capitals have built a solid 5-1-0 start to kick off the 2024-25 season. After a surprise appearance in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Capitals are in the hunt to become a legitimate threat in the postseason.
Aside from chasing another Cup, the Capitals are also working their hardest to keep feeding Alex Ovechkin the puck as he chases Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record.
Ovechkin entered the season needing 42 to secure the record. In the Capitals recent 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Ovechkin potted an empty net goal for his second of the season.
It hasn’t been the greatest goal-scoring start to a season Ovechkin has ever had, but there is still full confidence he will eventually beat Gretzky’s 894. Gretzky is even supportive of Ovechkin as he climbs the ladder.
Ovechkin told NHL.com, that Gretzky will sometimes message him when he’s not seeing the goals pile up.
"Even when I have a slump, he will sometimes text me and say, 'Don't worry about it. It will come.' He's on my side."
Gretzky holds pretty much every record there is to hold in NHL history, so losing one (albeit a big one) might not bother him too much. However, Gretzky does understand the skill Ovechkin brings. He knows the record is going to fall one day soon.
"It's just a matter of time,” Gretzky said. “Whether it's late this year, early next year, whenever. I mean, he's a great player. He's a great goal scorer."
Ovechkin likes the fact that Gretzky is rooting for his own record to fall.
"If that kind of person is rooting for me,” Ovechkin said. “It's pretty cool stuff.”
Ovechkin says that what is most important to him is winning another Stanley Cup and the record is secondary. With that in mind, Ovechkin scoring a ton of goals would help the Capitals win hockey games.
In his 20th season in the NHL, Ovechkin is hoping to keep the pressure off for as long as possible. Even if the goals record is a secondary focus, Ovechkin wants to keep himself as locked in as possible to winning, but also enjoy the journey.
Ovechkin doesn’t have much career left ahead of him, but there is still time for a few life-long memories to be made. He's 40 goals away.