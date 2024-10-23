Blues Lose Robert Thomas to Injury
The St. Louis Blues are off to a decent start in a tough Central division, but unfortunately, they'll be a bit shorthanded for a while.
On Wednesday, the Blues placed top center Robert Thomas on injured reserve after suffering a fractured ankle in Tuesday's loss to the Winnipeg Jets. He will be re-evaluated in six weeks, per the team's website.
Thomas, 25, is one of the Blues' best point-scorers and perhaps one of the more underrated players in the league. In 403 regular season games, the Aurora, Ontario native has 87 goals and 234 assists for 321 points. Last season was the best of his career, as he scored 26 goals and 60 assists for 86 points and earned his first All-Star Game appearance
This season, Thomas has one goal and five assists for six points, tied for the second-most on the team behind Jordan Kyrou. He assisted on both St. Louis goals on Tuesday before exiting with injury.
It goes without saying, but the Blues will dearly miss Thomas while he's out. Pavel Buchnevich will likely take over as the top-line center, but of course, that has ripple effects throughout the entire lineup.
The Blues return to action when they travel to face the Toronto Maple Leafs, led by the man who coached St. Louis to a 2019 Stanley Cup championship in Craig Berube, on Thursday.
