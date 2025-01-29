Senators, Blackhawks Goalies Next Men Up for Sweden
The Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks could be the next teams to receive a phone call from Sweden regarding the 4 Nations Face-Off. Sweden has taken a hit at the goaltending position over the past month, beginning with Linus Ullmark's back injury and exacerbated by the recent injury to New Jersey Devils starter Jacob Markstrom.
WIth injuries piling up, Sweden is likely to turn to the Senators and Blackhawks for reinforcements. Philadelphia Flyers starter Samuel Ersson has already been named as an injury replacement for Markstrom. The issue remaining is whether or not Ullmark will be cleared in time. And if he is cleared, will be willing to jump into the tournament so shortly after recovering from an injury? If Ullmark isn't cleared or declines to join, it leaves Sweden with one roster spot to fill out their goaltending room. This is where Anton Forsberg of Ottawa and Arvid Soderblom of Chicago come in.
Anton Forsberg - Ottawa Senators
Since Ullmark's injury, Forsberg's been crucial for the Senators. He could again be a savior for his injured running mate if Sweden extends a roster invitation. So far in 2024-2025, he's started 17 games and compiled a record of 6-9-1. His goals against average is a sturdy 2.81 and he's been keeping the Sens afloat along with rookie Leevi Merilainen.
Arvid Soderblom - Chicago Blackhawks
The 25-year-old Soderblom is having himself an improved season while the Blackhawks stall out on their rebuilding process. In his third season with the team, he's become a running mate to starter Petr Mrazek and held his own. Over 20 starts, his record is 7-11-3, but he's recorded a GAA of 2.88 and a save percentage of .910 on a team that allows the fourth-highest average goals per game. Forsberg might be the more reliable pick, but Soderblom's play has earned him at least further consideration should Ullmark remain unavailable.
The goaltending situation for Sweden has been drastically altered by injuries. One of the top position groups in the entire tournament is now a weakness for Sweden, who already enters the 4 Nations Face-Off as an underdog. However, they have more options to choose from and don't be surprised if Soderblom or Forsberg is representing their home country at the upcoming tournament.
