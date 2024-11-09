Jets Set NHL Record in Win Over Stars
There officially has not been a better start to an NHL season than the one the Winnipeg Jets are currently on. With the team taking home a 4-1 victory over the Dallas Stars, one of the powerhouses on the Western Conference, the Jets extended their record through 15 games to 14-1.
With their most recent victory, the Jets became the first team in NHL history to have such a successful start. They were previously tied with the 2007-2008 Ottawa Senators for the best start through 14 games, but now they stand alone with another victory in their 15th game.
The sensational start for the Jets is due to multiple factors. The first is their offense is dominating every single attempt to stymie it from opposing defenses and goalies. Their top forwards are producing, albeit at possibly unsustainable rates, but they are coming through consistently in the first portion of the season.
The Jets' power play unit is also something to behold. Against the Stars, they registered two goals with the man advantage, bumping Winnipeg's success rate on the power play to a staggering 42.1%.
But nothing the Jets are doing is as impressive as what their star goalie is doing between the pipes. Connor Hellebuyck, the NHL's reigning Vezina Trophy winner, is having an even better 2024 than he did in his award-winning 2023 campaign.
While the Stars managed to get one tally past Hellebuyck, they were the first team in three games to do so. The Colorado Avalanche, one of the most potent offenses in the NHL, recorded 35 shots on Hellebuyck in a futile effort. The Utah Hockey Club were also shut out by the star goalie when he stopped all 21 of the team's shots. Over the past three contests, he's stopped 87 of 88 shots against and has only surrendered more than three goals in two of his 11 starts so far.
It doesn't matter what position or area of the team you point to, the Jets are clicking and firing on all cylinders. They've defeated 14 worthy opponents so far in 15 games, and it's now far past the point of putting the NHL on notice. They've made their own history and it doesn't appear they are done quite yet.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!