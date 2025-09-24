Breakaway on SI

Jets Confident in Contract Negotiations with Star Forward

The Winnipeg Jets have a key expiring RFA at the end of the 2025-26 season, and still without a deal ironed out, they remain confident it will all work out.

Tyler Major-Mcnicol

May 2, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) in action during the third period in game six of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Connor Hamilton-Imagn Images
The Winnipeg Jets have yet to sign their superstar winger, Kyle Connor, and with his current deal set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season, many believe that the longer it drags on, the worse off it is for the team.

However, in a recent interview by RG Media, Jets chairman Mark Chipman expressed that while he isn't involved in the proceedings firsthand, he is confident that a deal will get done. The man in charge, of course, is general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, and it doesn't appear that the team has any plans of going forward without Connor.

“No, I think my sense, and I'm not involved in this directly, this is what Chevy's [Jets General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff] done so well for us and his group, so I don't envision ‘K.C.’ going anywhere,” Chipman replied to RG's question: Is there any concern about Kyle Connor and where contract talks with him are headed?"

“I think he's part of that group that I've been talking about. He's part of our core, and these guys are very, very close. I think it would be my expectation that we'll get something done sooner rather than later. My instincts are telling me that this is likely going to get done."

Connor has been with the Jets for his entire nine-year career, who also happen to be the team that selected him in the 2015 NHL Draft with the 17th overall selection. Heading into his 10th season, Connor is in the final year of his seven-year, $50 million contract and is ready for a big payday.

Kyle Connor is one of the Jets most important core players, and their chairman Mark Chipman trust Connor will get his pa
May 4, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) warms up before a game against the St. Louis Blues in game seven of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images / James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images

In all but two seasons throughout his career, one being his rookie season and the other being the 2020-21 season, which spanned just 56 games, Connor has managed to score 30 or more goals, and has been regularly relied upon when the Jets need to spark offense in their top-six.

After a 97-point season in 2024-25, though the Jets failed to make much noise in the Stanley Cup playoffs, losing in six games to the Dallas Stars, Connor is in a pretty comfortable spot to demand a $10-million plus payday. An offer sheet doesn't appear likely, as the Jets don't seem they will be waiting until July 2026, but they seem comfortable letting things progress as they have.

With Jonathan Toews now in the fold, and the team needing all hands on deck with captain Adam Lowry expected to be out of the lineup with injury until mid-October to early November after offseason hip surgery, the Jets will need all hands on deck, which could also play into Connor's hands, as he will display even more of his importance to the team.

