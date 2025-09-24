Jets Confident in Contract Negotiations with Star Forward
The Winnipeg Jets have yet to sign their superstar winger, Kyle Connor, and with his current deal set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season, many believe that the longer it drags on, the worse off it is for the team.
However, in a recent interview by RG Media, Jets chairman Mark Chipman expressed that while he isn't involved in the proceedings firsthand, he is confident that a deal will get done. The man in charge, of course, is general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, and it doesn't appear that the team has any plans of going forward without Connor.
“No, I think my sense, and I'm not involved in this directly, this is what Chevy's [Jets General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff] done so well for us and his group, so I don't envision ‘K.C.’ going anywhere,” Chipman replied to RG's question: Is there any concern about Kyle Connor and where contract talks with him are headed?"
“I think he's part of that group that I've been talking about. He's part of our core, and these guys are very, very close. I think it would be my expectation that we'll get something done sooner rather than later. My instincts are telling me that this is likely going to get done."
Connor has been with the Jets for his entire nine-year career, who also happen to be the team that selected him in the 2015 NHL Draft with the 17th overall selection. Heading into his 10th season, Connor is in the final year of his seven-year, $50 million contract and is ready for a big payday.
In all but two seasons throughout his career, one being his rookie season and the other being the 2020-21 season, which spanned just 56 games, Connor has managed to score 30 or more goals, and has been regularly relied upon when the Jets need to spark offense in their top-six.
After a 97-point season in 2024-25, though the Jets failed to make much noise in the Stanley Cup playoffs, losing in six games to the Dallas Stars, Connor is in a pretty comfortable spot to demand a $10-million plus payday. An offer sheet doesn't appear likely, as the Jets don't seem they will be waiting until July 2026, but they seem comfortable letting things progress as they have.
With Jonathan Toews now in the fold, and the team needing all hands on deck with captain Adam Lowry expected to be out of the lineup with injury until mid-October to early November after offseason hip surgery, the Jets will need all hands on deck, which could also play into Connor's hands, as he will display even more of his importance to the team.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!