One Move Every Central Division Team Should Make
The Central Division is primed for another battle-filled season in 2025-2026. Five teams from the Central made the postseason in the Western Conference, and there’s reason to believe even more will be in contention for spots next spring.
In order to take those steps, however, each team has a bit of work to do. If each Central Division team made this one move, they will be in excellent shape for the upcoming campaign.
Chicago Blackhawks - Acquire Winger for Connor Bedard
The approach of adding veteran presences around Bedard is a noble effort, but please, for the love of everything, get a scoring winger that can play alongside him. Entering his third-year, is anyone really content with a combination of Ryan Donato, Andre Burakovsky, Tyler Bertuzzi or Teuvo Teravainen on Bedard's wing? Sure, maybe one of their rookies can step into that running mate role, but the quicker and better solution is to bring in someone who can immediately step on to his line and contribute.
Colorado Avalanche - Re-Sign or Trade Martin Necas
The Avalanche are firmly within their contention window, and that likely won't change while Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar lead the organization. They have a tough decision to make on 26-year-old winger Martin Necas, however. He's entering the final season of his deal making $6.5 million. He's also coming off a career-best 83-point campaign. He's fit in nicely with Colorado, but can they afford him beyond this season?
If they can't afford to re-sign him, the Avs can't wait to make a deal. Necas carries significant trade value as a top-line forward hitting his prime. That would net the team a respectable return if they could find the right trade partner.
Dallas Stars - Trade Jason Robertson
I was on the other side of this debate for a while when rumors first floated around regarding a potential Jason Robertson trade, but as the season is about to begin it makes more and more sense. The Stars seemingly have no interest in paying Robertson the sizable raise he's due next season, and while he'll only be a restricted free agent next summer, that key fact inflates his trade value greatly.
The Stars are a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, so trading away a top forward would be a shocking occurrence. However, Dallas has built up their organization with accurate drafting and scouting, if they were to move Robertson in21 a trade, I'd bet that general manager Jim Nill winds up the winner of that deal.
Minnesota Wild - Give Kirill Kaprizov Whatever He Wants
It's that simple for the Minnesota Wild. Kaprizov reportedly rejected an eight-year contract worth $16 million annually. If I were their GM, I'd make him the first $20 million player in NHL history. The Wild are a team that's been on the perimeter and bubble of legitimate contention for years, but keeping one of the most talented and productive forwards around for the next eight years is worth whatever amount it takes to extend Kirill Kaprizov.
Nashville Predators - Unload At Least 2 Veteran Contracts
It doesn't matter if it's a trade, waivers, a buyout next summer or any other solution, the Nashville Predators have to find a way out of the terrible place they put themselves financially over the past few seasons. They have five players making over $7 million per season, which isn't a problem until you realize they are all 30 years or older and two of their three top-paid players are 35 and 36 years old (Steven Stamkos and Roman Josi). The Preds aren't a serious challenger in the division or conference and they won't be until they unload some of these burdensome contracts.
St. Louis Blues - Give Jimmy Snuggerud A Top-Six Role
Jimmy Snuggerud is one of the Blues’ top prospects, but he’s ready for a full-time NHL role. After his junior season completed in the NCAA, he joined the Blues for eight games split between the regular season and the postseason.
Now, Snuggerud needs a long opportunity playing in the top-six in St. Louis. The 21-year-old is an extremely intelligent player with the puck and his ability to create will only help the Blues continue their ascent in the Central Division.
Utah Mammoth - Add Top-Four Defenseman
Credit to the Utah Mammoth, they’ve been aggressive and cunning in attempts to improve the organization. The forward group is ready to take that next step and have a new 30-goal scorer in J.J. Peterka.
Something about the defense leaves a bit to be desired, however. The group is loaded with veterans, but behind Mikhail Sergachev, they lack another undoubted top-four defender. To put this team into the playoff conversation, they need another blue liner that can shoulder more of the load.
Winnipeg Jets - Extend Kyle Connor
Jets’ superstar Kyle Connor is in the final year of a seven-year contract. He’s been a premier goal scorer and playmaker in Winnipeg, compiling seven 30-goal seasons in nine years in the league. The only times he didn't were his rookie year, when he played just 20 games, and when injuries shortened his 2020-2021 season to just 56 games.
He’s due a sizable raise from the just over $7 million he currently makes. The Jets have to find a way to extend him long-term to continue their championship contention window.
