NHL Power Rankings: Atlantic Division Takeover

The Atlantic Division is taking over the NHL, with teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs standing out as the hottest teams in the NHL. While the first half was dominated by the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild lording over the rest of the league, the Stanley Cup picture has suddenly expanded.

Twelve teams in the Eastern Conference are within two points of a playoff spot, while nearly all but one team in the West still stand a chance. That's what makes the latest edition of Breakaway On SI's power rankings such a difficult field to judge.

There are a few honorable mentions that just missed the cut. The Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins are playing strong, two-way hockey. Connor McDavid's 20-game point streak has the Edmonton Oilers right in the thick of the playoff race as well, but they all just missed the cut.

Have the Maple Leafs finally started figuring things out? Patience had seemingly run out in Toronto, but then they rattled off seven wins in their last 10 games and have earned points in nine of those games. It's propelled them into a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference and renewed the never-ending ride that is Stanley Cup ambition in The Six. For now, the Leafs are back.

Unless you are a fan of their heated rivals, how can you not love the Islanders? An organization mired in that limbo of being good, but not great, for so long finally has the pieces in place to eventually be a true Stanley Cup contender. It feels like they are another top forward away from taking that step, but right now they are a dangerous team that shouldn't be overlooked in the East.

Jan 13, 2026; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (13) skates into the Winnipeg Jets zone during the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-Imagn Images | Terrence Lee-Imagn Images

The Montreal Canadiens are rising as well, continuing a trend that the entire Atlantic Division is following. Captain Nick Suzuki is having another All-Star campaign, former first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky is taking that next step, but what makes the team so impressive is their pair of dynamic rookies.

Forwards Ivan Demidov and Oliver Kapanen stand atop the NHL's first-year players. Demidov leads all rookies with 39 points, while Kapanen paces the goal-scoring with 16 tallies. As the whole lineup keeps pitching in, things in Montreal keep pointing up.

The Pacific Division was a void for a while, but there's a glimmer of light finally. The Edmonton Oilers are climbing, and the Vegas Golden Knights are back on top with 54 points. Winners of four straight and earning points in eight of their last 10 contests, the Knights have improved their goal differential to +8.

The Detroit Red Wings keep finding success under head coach Todd McLellan, and right now they are just a point back of the Atlantic Division lead while keeping teams like the Maple Leafs and Canadiens in the rearview.

Alex DeBrincat is the story in Detroit this season. He has 24 goals and 49 points in 48 games, recording three points in two of his last three games played. The 28-year-old winger has put himself on a great track to reach 40 goals for the third time in his NHL career.

The Eastern Conference is wide open, but the Hurricanes are right at the top of the bunch. They continue to inundate their opponents with high-quality shots on goal and generate scoring chances with ease. They aren't perfect, but they continue to be a threat for the Cup.

The question emerging is, can Brandon Bussi remain consistent in the second half? He's had some tougher starts over his last five appearances. It's not cause for alarm quite yet, but this is the most NHL work he's ever faced, and it might signal reinforcements are needed.

Steady and consistent, the Minnesota Wild remain a true Stanley Cup contender. Their goaltending tandem remains the best duo in the NHL and Quinn Hughes looks better and better with each passing game.

Meanwhile, forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Matthew Boldy are point-per-game players. Brock Faber has looked revitalized since Hughes' arrival, and the Wild sports the eighth-best power play success rate.

The Stars are going through it, at least by their own standards. With a 2-4-4 record in their last 10 games, they have fallen 11 points behind the division lead and have the fifth-most wins this season.

The bright spot for the Stars right now is forward Jason Robertson. He was playing excellent hockey heading into the Olympics roster announcements, but his snub from the United States team has fueled his excellence to the next level. He has 11 points in the past 10 games and 55 points through 47 contests.

Jan 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save in overtime against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

11 straight wins makes you the hottest team in the league and grants you the right to jump the Dallas Stars out of the second spot for the first time in months.

Dear lord, this Lightning team is excellent. They can run up the score on you or play a tight, back-and-forth contest that requires shut-down defense. Their goaltender is elite, and they now carry the second-best goal differential in the NHL. Beware the Lightning.

Another power rankings come and goes, and the Colorado Avalanche can't be budged out of the top spot. There are some cracks in the armor, but this team still has not lost in regulation on home ice. Nathan MacKinnon is on top of the goal-scoring race, which could lead to his first Rocket Richard Trophy. The Avs are on top of the league as the second half of the regular season continues.

