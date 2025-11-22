Breakaway on SI

Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat Makes Massive Olympics Statement

The strong stretch has Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat's confidence at an all-time high.

Nov 15, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex Debrincat (93) celebrates after scoring against the Buffalo Sabres in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Detroit Red Wings are off to a strong start this season. With a 12-8-1 record, the Wings are a point off the Atlantic Division lead. It's exactly what the organization hoped would happen in their first full season under head coach Todd McLellan.

Fueling the Red Wings' start is their star scorer, Alex DeBrincat. The forward has thrived under McLellan, scoring 39 goals last season and adding 9 goals and 23 points in 21 games this season. The strong stretch going back to the second half of last year has DeBrincat's confidence at an all-time high, and his sights are set on representing the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Speaking to reporters from NHL.com, DeBrincat said he's put himself on Team USA's radar despite not being invited to their orientation this past summer.

"Obviously, I believe in myself," he said. "I believe I should be on that team. I feel good right now. With that being said, there's a lot of good players. I'm sure they have some hard, tough choices."

Reaching His Peak

DeBrincat's season is a continuation of the 27-year-old reaching his peak in the NHL. This year, he's been an offensive play-driver.

The biggest way he does so is by utilizing his deadly shooting abilities. He shoots often and from anywhere, but he also knows where he does the most damage. That location is in the mid-range area of the offensive zone.

That is where his lethal and powerful release are most difficult to stop for opposing goaltenders. According to NHL EDGE, he's recorded 31 of his 84 shots on goal from the mid-range area of the offensive zone, placing him in the 99th percentile of all skaters this season.

Oct 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) blocks the shot of Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex Debrincat (93) during the shootout at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

United States Roster Decisions

DeBrincat is certainly correct when he says the United States has a tough choice ahead. The group is trying to capture a gold medal for the first time since 1980, but they face another daunting challenge to get there.

Their recent international success is well-noted. Team USA took gold at the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Championships and broke a nearly century-long drought at the IIHF World Championships this past summer, when they captured the gold medal.

When it comes to best-on-best at international play, however, the United States has fallen short. They finished second in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. They didn't even medal at the 2022, 2018 or 2014 Winter Olympic Games. Their last medal was a silver medal at the 2010 Games.

Which is why the folks making the roster decisions for Team USA have to think differently when finalizing their roster. The talent pool is endless. The key is to assemble the best possible combination of complementary players to end the United States' medal-less streak. And it's becoming increasingly likely that Alex DeBrincat is a name they can't leave off their roster for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

