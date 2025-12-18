Senators Announce Ring of Honor for Veteran Coach

The Ottawa Senators are honoring the man who built the foundation of their franchise. The team announced that they will induct Jacques Martin, a coach who led them through their most successful era, into the Ring of Honor at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, January 24.

The timing is significant. Exactly 30 years earlier, on January 24, 1996, Martin coached his first game with the Senators, just one week after the official opening of Canadian Tire Centre. Now he'll be immortalized in the building where he built a winner.

Transformation of a Franchise

Martin's impact on the Senators cannot be overstated. When he took over, Ottawa was still finding its footing as an expansion franchise. Under his leadership, the transformation was rapid.

The Senators quickly became a highly talented roster that could contend for the championship every year. The results speak for themselves. Martin led the Senators to eight consecutive playoff appearances, establishing the team as a legitimate force in the Eastern Conference.

In 1999, he won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's best head coach. He also guided the team to the Presidents' Trophy at the end of the 2002-03 season, cementing his legacy as one of the best coaches in franchise history.

Record-Breaking Tenure

Martin still holds nearly all of the Senators' coaching records. He's coached the most games with 748, recorded the most regular-season wins with 367, and the most playoff wins with 31. Those numbers won't be touched anytime soon, and they represent a level of sustained excellence that's rare in professional sports.

Mar 9, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; Ottawa Senators interim head coach Jacques Martin watches the game against the San Jose Sharks during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Speaking after learning about his induction, Martin deflected credit to the players he coached. "I had the privilege of coaching exceptional players. In addition to being great players, they were very good people. That's the main reason I was able to achieve so much success."

Still Contributing

Martin never really left the organization. He returned to the bench for the 2023-24 season and continues to serve as a special advisor to Travis Green's coaching staff. His knowledge and experience remain valuable resources for the current regime.

Elite Company

Martin will become the fourth member of the organization to be inducted into the Ring of Honour at Canadian Tire Centre. He joins Bryan Murray, Wade Redden, and Dr. Don Chow in receiving the franchise's highest honor.

The ceremony will take place before the Senators' game against the Carolina Hurricanes on January 24. It's a fitting tribute to a coach who gave the franchise its identity and established a winning culture that still resonates today.

