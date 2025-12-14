How Brady and Matthew Tkachuk Are Growing Hockey

Hockey has spent years trying to figure out how to reach people who don’t already care about the sport. Usually, that conversation turns to marketing ideas, rule changes, or finding the next viral highlight. Wingmen takes a different approach.

Produced by the same company behind New Heights, the podcast hosted by NFL brothers Jason and Travis Kelce, Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk’s show follows a familiar athlete-led model. What makes it stand out, though, is the sport it lives in. Hockey has never been great at putting personalities front and center, and the Tkachuks aren’t interested in changing who they are to fit that mold.

Personality as the Entry Point

Wingmen doesn’t feel like a hockey podcast as much as it feels like two brothers talking. That’s intentional. The conversations are loose, honest, and sometimes scattered. The kind of stuff fans rarely hear in press conferences or traditional interviews.

You don’t need to know much about hockey to enjoy it. The appeal isn’t systems or strategy. It’s the sibling dynamic, the competitiveness, and the stories that have nothing to do with a box score. For longtime fans, it offers access. For everyone else, it offers an entry point.

Born Out of Frustration and Timing

There’s context behind why Wingmen started when it did. Both Matthew (Florida Panthers) and Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators) opened the season on injured reserve for their respective teams, sidelined at a time when neither is used to watching from the outside. The podcast became a way to stay connected, to the game, to each other, and to competition while they couldn’t play.

Since then, Brady has returned and made an immediate impact, recording nine points in 10 games (one goal, eight assists). Matthew has begun skating again, and both brothers have said they expect to be ready for the Winter Olympics in February in Milan.

Dec 4, 2025; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) waits for a face-off against the New York Rangersduring the first period at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Even amid uncertainty surrounding the tournament, including comments from NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly regarding potential rink issues that could affect NHL participation, the Tkachuks have been clear about their intentions. If the Olympics happen, they plan to be there.

Matthew: “I don’t give a s**t, I’m going over there.”



Brady: “We’re going there no matter what.”



Rink size isn’t stopping the guys from going to the Olympics 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/0EAdFVC7za — Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk (@Wingmenpod) December 9, 2025

That edge is nothing new. During the 4 Nations Face-Off round robin game in Montreal, a bitter rivalry between the U.S. and Canada exploded in the opening minute with three fights, two of them involving a Tkachuk brother, immediately turning the duo into viral figures and showcasing their pride in representing the United States.

Feb 15, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team Canada forward Sam Bennett (9) and Team United States forward Brady Tkachuk (7) fight in the first period during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Built for the Digital Era

That visibility is where Wingmen does its real work. Clips circulate quickly across social media, often reaching audiences who wouldn’t otherwise seek out hockey content. In a space dominated by the NBA and NFL, the podcast places hockey personalities into the same digital conversation.

Each episode ends with a segment called “Wingman of the Week,” where the brothers spotlight someone they think deserves credit where credit is due.

Sometimes it’s an NHL player. Sometimes it isn’t. Brady has highlighted figures ranging from Stranger Things character Steve Harrington to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The range matters. It places hockey within a broader pop-culture ecosystem rather than isolating it.

A Blueprint for Growing the Game

Wingmen won’t singlehandedly grow the sport, but it shows what’s possible when hockey leans into personality instead of hiding it. Sometimes, growing the game doesn’t start on the ice, rather it starts with letting people hear who the players really are.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!