NHL Legend Believes Senators Playoff Run is Possible
The Ottawa Senators are starting to look like a team that can do damage. They've battled through injuries, weathered inconsistent stretches, and slowly but surely built something that feels sustainable. Now, with key players returning to health and young stars taking the next step, one of hockey's all-time greats is taking notice.
Chris Pronger, a Hall of Fame defenseman who knows what it takes to win in this league, didn't hold back after watching the Senators in action. Despite a tough loss to the Los Angeles Kings recently, Pronger sees a team that's on the verge of something significant, especially with Brady Tkachuk back in the lineup and Thomas Chabot finally healthy.
A Dangerous Playoff Matchup
Pronger's assessment was simple and direct. With their core pieces back together, the Senators are going to be a problem for anyone they face in a seven-game series. That's not the kind of praise you throw around lightly, especially coming from someone who's been through the playoff grind and knows what separates contenders from pretenders.
"With the return of Brady Tkachuk to their lineup and a healthy Thomas Chabot, the Senators are going to be a tough get in a seven-game series," Pronger wrote.
It's the kind of endorsement that carries weight when it comes from a player who won a Stanley Cup and competed at the highest level for over a decade.
Tkachuk's return gives Ottawa back its emotional leader and physical presence, the kind of player who can set the tone in a playoff series. Chabot being healthy means the Senators finally have their top defenseman anchoring the blue line the way they envisioned when they signed him to his massive contract extension.
Stützle Ready to Explode
Pronger also singled out Tim Stützle as a player on the verge of a breakout. Stützle has been good this season, but Pronger believes there's another gear coming, and when it hits, the Senators' offense will be even more dangerous.
"Tim Stützle is about to explode," Pronger said. For a player who's already producing at a high level, that's a scary thought for the rest of the league. If Stützle takes that next step into elite territory, Ottawa suddenly has multiple legitimate weapons up front.
Sanderson Emerges as True Number One
Perhaps the most important piece of Pronger's analysis was his praise for Jake Sanderson. Pronger called him a "stud" and a "true number one defenseman," which is exactly what Ottawa has been hoping he'd become since drafting him fifth overall in 2020.
Having a legitimate top-pairing defenseman changes everything for a young team trying to take the next step. Sanderson gives the Senators someone who can match up against the opposition's best players, eat big minutes, and anchor the back end in all situations.
As the Senators prepare to face the Vegas Golden Knights tonight, they're starting to look like a team that belongs in the playoff conversation. Pronger's message was clear. The core is there. Now it's time to start winning.
