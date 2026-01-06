Senators Recall Mads Søgaard for Two-Game Road Trip

The Ottawa Senators made a goaltending change ahead of their upcoming road trip. Mads Søgaard was recalled from the Belleville Senators, while Hunter Shepard was sent down to the AHL affiliate to make room on the roster.

The Danish netminder returns to Ottawa after appearing in 15 American Hockey League games this season with Belleville. Søgaard recently earned his first shutout of the campaign on December 28, stopping all 31 shots he faced in a 7-0 victory over the Utica Comets at home.

The performance highlighted Søgaard's solid play at the AHL level this season as he continues working to establish himself as a reliable NHL goaltender. At 25 years old, the second-round pick from the 2019 draft is entering his sixth professional season in North America.

AHL Experience

Søgaard has spent significant time developing his game in Belleville since joining the organization. Through 119 career AHL games, he's compiled a record of 52-46-10-3 with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Those numbers show steady improvement as he's refined his positioning and reads at the professional level.

The recall comes at an interesting time for Ottawa's goaltending situation. Shepard made his first appearance for the Senators on Monday night after being called upon to replace Leevi Meriläinen in the second period. The veteran stopped 10 of 12 shots in relief during the game.

Despite that decent showing, management decided to make the change and give Søgaard another opportunity at the NHL level. The move provides depth for a challenging road trip while allowing Shepard to get regular playing time in Belleville.

Western Conference Road Trip

The Senators face a demanding schedule this week with back-to-back road games against Western Conference opponents. Ottawa travels to face the Utah Mammoth before visiting the Colorado Avalanche.

Sep 21st, 2025; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Mads Sogaard (40) warms up prior to the start of the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images | Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

Playing two games in as many nights presents challenges for any goaltending tandem, and having Søgaard available gives the head coach options for how to manage the workload. Whether he starts one or both games remains to be seen, but his presence provides insurance if needed.

Meanwhile, Belleville prepares for three games in three days this weekend. Shepard should see plenty of action with the AHL club during that stretch, keeping him sharp while working on his game at that level.

The goaltending shuffle represents typical roster management for NHL teams navigating the long season. Søgaard gets another chance to prove he belongs at the highest level, while Shepard maintains game fitness in Belleville. For now, the focus shifts to Ottawa's challenging road trip through the Western Conference.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!