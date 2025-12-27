Senators' Claude Giroux to Hit Career Milestone vs. Maple Leafs

Senators forward Claude Giroux has been playing in the NHL for quite some time now as he is 37 years old and is still going strong. And when he gets set to take the ice against the rival Toronto Maple Leafs, he will be hitting a career milestone.

When Giroux takes the ice in Toronto, he will be skating in his 1300th career game. That is quite the milestone for the veteran as he has been in the league since 2007 and has not shown any signs of slowing down.

Claude Giroux will skate in Game No. 1,300 of his career tonight in the Battle of Ontario #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) December 27, 2025

Giroux has played for the Philadelphia Flyers, the Florida Panthers, and the Ottawa Senators in his career and has been a steady presence in the league. He played 15 seasons in Philadelphia where he played in 1000 regular season games and scored 291 goals and added 609 assists in those games.

At the NHL Trade Deadline in 2021, he was traded to the Florida Panthers and played 18 regular season games there and scored 3 goals and added 20 assists. And then in the ensuing offseason, he signed with the Senators where he has been for the last 4 seasons.

In Ottawa so far, he has played in 281 regular season games where he has tallied 78 goals and added 140 assists. Giroux just keeps putting up points no matter who he plays for or how long he has been in the league, one of the most current consistent players this league has seen.

It is only fitting that Giroux hits this milestone against Toronto

There is nothing better than hitting a big career games played milestone than doing so in the Battle of Ontario between Ottawa and Toronto. That is exactly what is happening when the two teams get set to faceoff.

Giroux and Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk versus the likes of Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies and William Nylander in primetime. It does not get better than the battle of Ontario after the playoff series that fans saw between the two teams last season.

Feb 27, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) is congratulated by right wing Claude Giroux (28) after a goal during the first period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Maple Leafs ended up being victorious in six games after nearly blowing a 3-0 series lead to their Ontario rivals. But to be able to renew this season series and with Giroux being set to play in game number 1300, is some kind of special.

These teams definitely do not like each other and if Giroux is able to score a goal and ignite his team to a road victory, that will say a lot about these two teams and how Giroux still has it. Giroux has played 36 games so far this year for Ottawa and has tallied 7 goals and 18 assists.

Being able to still produce at his age and play to a high standard is remarkable. Giroux should be a Hall-of-Famer when it is all said and done, he deserves it.