Flyers Suspend Radio Broadcaster for Inappropriate Comments

The Philadelphia Flyers announced they've suspended longtime radio play-by-play announcer Tim Saunders for two games following an inappropriate comment made during the team's 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

The incident occurred during a TV timeout late in the third period and immediately lit up social media, forcing the organization to issue a formal apology.

The incident took place with the Flyers trailing late in the game. As Saunders tossed to a TV timeout on the Flyers Broadcast Network, he apparently believed the microphones were off and made a highly inappropriate remark that went out live on air.

They were not off. Color analyst Todd Fedoruk immediately recognized what was happening and tried to shut things down. "I think we're still on the air, Tim." What followed was excruciating. A long, awkward pause filled the airwaves as Saunders realized his mistake.

Nervous laughter and repeated attempts to confirm whether the broadcast was still live only made things worse. "No, we're not, are we? Are we? Do you have us? Talk to me," Saunders asked. Unfortunately for him, Philadelphia absolutely still had him, and the clip spread rapidly across social media.

Organization's Response

The Flyers didn't waste time addressing the situation. The team issued a statement acknowledging the inappropriate comment and announcing immediate action.

"We are aware of the inappropriate comment made during last night's radio broadcast in the TV timeout of the Flyers-Sabres game. These remarks do not reflect the standards of conduct or values we expect from anyone associated with our organization."

The statement continued by announcing Saunders' suspension. "Effective immediately, the Flyers, along with our radio partners, 97.5 The Fanatic, have issued a two-game suspension while we address this matter with all parties involved."

The team closed by apologizing to everyone affected. "We take this matter very seriously and sincerely apologize to our listeners, fans and all those affected by these comments."

A Rough Night All Around

The broadcast gaffe capped off what was already a difficult evening for the Flyers, who lost to the last-place Sabres. It was the kind of night where everything that could go wrong did go wrong, both on the ice and in the broadcast booth.

Saunders has been a fixture in Philadelphia sports radio for years, making the incident all the more surprising to longtime listeners. The two-game suspension sends a clear message that the organization won't tolerate unprofessional behavior, regardless of tenure or reputation.

The Flyers will need to find a replacement broadcaster for the next two games while they work through the situation with all parties involved.

