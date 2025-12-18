Rangers Shake Up Offense with AHL Recalls

Following two straight losses, the New York Rangers have called up star prospect Gabe Perreault and fellow prospect Brennan Othmann from the American Hockey League affiliate of the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Brett Berard and Jaroslav Chmelař have been sent down to the Wolf Pack in a corresponding move. These latest developments come following the Rangers' 3-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks and ahead of action against the St. Louis Blues. Perreault made his NHL debut at the end of last season and has seen play for New York in three games so far this year. Othmann — a left wing — did not have a good camp and has four goals and 10 points in 19 games in Hartford.

Othmann's first goal of the year came at the AHL level on Nov. 26. He has two points in the NHL across 26 games played.

Puck drop at the Blues is slated for 8:00 p.m. EST on Dec. 18; the Rangers currently have a 16-15-4 overall record for 36 points while sitting near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division.

Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan is likely looking to utilize the younger talent pool to develop some offensive production. The Rangers have lost three games to three different teams sitting near the bottom.

Perreault, only 20 and picked at No. 23 in 2023, has 10 goals and 17 points in 20 games for the Wolf Pack. He played under 13 minutes in the final two games of his most recent call-up.

Othmann has scored in three of his most recent four games.

Perreault, a right wing, previously played for Boston College and led the Eagles in assists with 32, good for fifth nationally during his sophomore season (2024-25). He ranked tied for fourth among NCAA skaters in assists, eighth in points per-game (1.30) and tied for 11th in points.

Apr 5, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New York Rangers right wing Gabe Perreault (94) battles for the puck against the New Jersey Devils during the first period at Prudential Center.

Perreault stands at 5'11", weighing 180-pounds and wears No. 94 while shooting left-handed. The Sherbrooke, Quebec native was also named a Hockey East First-Team All-Star and named a nominee for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given to NCAA’s top men’s ice hockey player. He recorded his first NHL point back in November with an assist against the Nashville Predators.

Artemi Panarin currently leads the Rangers in points with 34 points. He is tied with Mika Zibanejad for the most goals on the team with 11.

The Blues are coming off a 1-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets and have an overall record of 13-15-7 entering play against the Rangers.

