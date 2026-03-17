Flyers President Excited for Future Despite Slow Rebuild
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The Philadelphia Flyers didn't enter this season with many expectations, and so far, the organization isn't looking as if it will break its five-year playoff drought. But team president Keith Jones remains positive as the organization is slowly crawling through a slow rebuild.
The President of Hockey Operations acknowledged the rebuild requires patience but emphasized satisfaction with the progress made since he and general manager Danny Briere took control in 2023.
Jones addressed the state of the rebuild during an appearance on the 'Kincade & Salciunas' on 97.5 The Fanatic, outlining the dual objectives that have guided the front office's approach. Alleviating cap pressure and adding young talent through the draft have formed the foundation of Philadelphia's long-term plan.
Cap Relief Finally Arriving
The Flyers have worked methodically to escape salary cap jail inherited from the previous regime. Jones highlighted the contracts that hamstrung Philadelphia's flexibility as key obstacles that required years to clear.
"I think we all would love to rush it and make it happen quicker, but that's not the way it is and the environment we're in today," Jones said when asked about his satisfaction with the rebuild's progress.
"One of the things that we're really happy about, is we are alleviating a lot of the cap pressure that we have had in the past," Jones explained. "A lot of the deals that we had to work out of including the Kevin Hayes deal, the Ryan Ellis deal, the Cam Atkinson deal, all that money is starting to come off the books."
The cap relief represents a critical milestone for the organization. Jones and Briere identified cleaning up bad contracts as a primary objective when they assumed control, understanding financial flexibility would be necessary to eventually compete for top free agents.
"That I'm really excited about, and that was one of the objectives Danny and I had when we took over, was to clean up the bad contracts," Jones said.
Youth Movement Takes Shape
The second pillar of Philadelphia's rebuild centers on accumulating draft capital and developing young talent through the system. The Flyers have prioritized patience over rushing prospects to the NHL before they're ready.
"The other part of it was to add younger talent and to accumulate draft picks, and we're starting to put those picks into play," Jones said. "Allowing the players enough time to fully develop, not to rush them, but to watch them grow, and hope that our assessment of where they will end up in the future align and they’ll end up being a big parts of the franchise as we move forward."
The approach represents a stark departure from previous regimes that avoided using the word rebuild. Jones and Briere have embraced transparency about the organization's long-term vision, even as it requires sustained patience from the fan base.
"Those things, I think, are all in a really good place, and I'm really excited about the future," Jones concluded.
The Flyers are approaching their sixth consecutive season outside the playoffs, and while they aren't catching their original target for summer 2026 to be a turning point, Jones believes that they are slowly building towards something.
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Deepanjan Mitra is an NHL-focused sports writer with over 1.5 years of experience delivering comprehensive ice hockey coverage across leading digital platforms. Currently contributing to Pro Football Sports Network (PFSN), he specializes in breaking news, trade deadline analysis, playoff narratives, and real-time game recaps across all 32 NHL teams. A passionate Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche fan, Deepanjan brings authentic enthusiasm to his professional coverage—from the Panthers' historic 2025 Stanley Cup run to the Avalanche's championship legacy. His work spans player rankings and team previews to deep-dive historical features on iconic playoff moments and legendary rivalries.