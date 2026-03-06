Wild, Flyers Swap Young Talent in Deadline Deal

The Minnesota Wild aren't quite done adding to their roster before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline passes. After already striking the biggest deal of the season by acquiring superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes, the Wild continue to be all-in on chasing the Stanley Cup this season.

That effort brought the Wild to a trade for an intriguing young forward from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a young defenseman of their own.

The Wild are acquiring 24-year-old winger Bobby Brink from the Flyers in exchange for 22-year-old defenseman David Jiricek. Michael Russo of The Athletic was the first to report, with Elliotte Friedman adding the exact details.

Bobby Brink to MIN for David Jiricek — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 6, 2026

Wild Add More Scoring

Brink's addition adds to Minnesota's offensive firepower. The team is currently in third place in the Central Division, but they are easily one of the favorites to capture the Western Conference.

The one concern was if they would have the scoring to keep up with the likes of the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars. Brink has 13 goals and 26 points in 55 games with the Flyers. The former second-round pick has scored at least 11 goals in each of the last three seasons. He can add a dynamic element to their offense and power play units.

Brink also gets the chance to play in his home state after this deal. Born in Minnetonka, Minnesota, he now gets to play roughly 30 minutes from home.

Oct 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman David Jiricek (55) during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Flyers Add Defensive Depth

The Flyers have been trying to rebuild their blue line and get younger, and this trade accomplishes that for Philadelphia. Jiricek is a former sixth-overall pick who is still 22 years old. He'll get a new chance in Philly to become a top-four defender.

Jiricek's career has yet to fully begin. After he was taken sixth overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets, he requested a trade that led him to the Wild. The idea was that he would step into their top six on the blue line, but he found himself stuck in a logjam once again in Minnesota.

Now with Philadelphia, he has the chance to become the shutdown defender he's always projected to be. Especially as the Flyers try to ship veteran right-hander Rasmus Ristolainen out of town, Jiricek's path to a prominent role is much clearer in Philly.

This could be one of those deals that winds up being a win-win for both sides.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!