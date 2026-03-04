Flyers Can Solve Immediate and Long-Term Needs With Panthers Center

The Philadelphia Flyers are a team right on the bubble. After their latest victory, they sit four points shy of the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

For some teams, they would push their chips to the center of the table and go all-in, but the Flyers aren't proceeding like every other franchise. General manager Daniel Briere has a vision for the organization.

That vision means building towards the future without sacrificing the present. The one thing missing as he constructs this team into a Stanley Cup contender, is a number one center. The Flyers can solve that, and stick to the vision Briere has laid out, by targeting Florida Panthers pivot Anton Lundell in a Trade Deadline deal.

Why Lundell is Perfect Fit for Flyers

Lundell has quietly become an incredible player in the NHL. The former first-round pick of the Panthers has won two Stanley Cups playing in a middle-six role, but he's ready to take over a top center role with the right franchise.

The 24-year-old is proving so this season in Florida, as the team has battled injuries to stars like Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk. Lundell has responded with 17 goals and 43 points in 58 games, putting him just three points shy of his career-best offensive mark.

Feb 13, 2026; Milan, Italy; Anton Lundell of Finland celebrates scoring their second goal during a Group B men's ice hockey game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Building for Now and the Future

Briere recently outlined his plan with clarity to NHL.com. Asked about the team's Trade Deadline plans, he made the team's intention clear. He wants them to make the playoffs, but not at the expense of the developing talent in the organization.

"The goal is always to make the playoffs, but at the same time, we’re trying to build a team that’s going to become a contender for years to come," he said. "It’s not about making the playoffs one year then missing the next. We want to build a team that sustains it year after year. So, that’s why you have to be careful and look at the entire project for the future that way."

Lundell fits that description perfectly. He's battle-tested, with over 350 regular-season contests and 77 postseason games to his credit.

Despite that experience, he's only 24 years old. His game is still growing, and the offense is improving with each passing campaign. To top it all off, he's under contract at a moderate $5 million salary cap hit through the 2029-2030 season.

Lundell is a player who can help bring Philadelphia into the next phase. He'd help them scrap for a postseason spot and could help them stay there for years to come.

