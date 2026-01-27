Flyers' Rookie Finds Ways to Gain Advantage Before Battles Start

Denver Barkey knows he will never overpower NHL defensemen. At 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, the Flyers rookie accepts that reality and has built his game around a different approach. He uses his mind to beat opponents before the physical battle starts.

The 20-year-old forward has collected eight points in his first 16 career games while playing mostly in a top-six role alongside Owen Tippett and Sean Couturier. He has earned power-play time and demonstrated enough to convince coach Rick Tocchet that he belongs despite concerns about his size that caused him to drop to the third round of the 2023 draft.

Barkey's success comes from recognizing how to gain positioning before contact occurs. He studies where to go and when to get there so that bigger opponents cannot use their strength advantage. The approach has allowed him to compete against players who outweigh him by 30 pounds or more.

Hockey Sense Drives His Game

Dec 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Denver Barkey (52) against the Vancouver Canucks at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Barkey identifies his hockey IQ as the foundation of everything he does on the ice. He calls it his forte and the element around which he builds his entire approach. Playing alongside intelligent NHL players has made the transition smoother because they understand where to be in every situation.

"That's kind of what I build my game around," Barkey said. "When you're playing with guys at this level, they're so smart themselves, and they go to the right spots for you. Being a smarter hockey player helps you get to those areas, and they'll get to the areas for you, and you find your teammates."

The mental side of hockey allows Barkey to process plays faster than his body moves. He anticipates where pucks will go and positions himself accordingly rather than trying to muscle his way into advantageous spots. The strategy compensates for what he lacks in size and strength.

Learning From Hall of Fame Models

Tocchet has directed Barkey to study video of Brad Marchand and Marty St. Louis to understand how undersized players succeed at the highest level. Marchand stands 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, while St. Louis measured 5-foot-8 and 180 during his playing career. Both are Hall of Famers who proved that size does not determine success.

"They're really special players, and they found a way to be successful at heights and statures similar to mine," Barkey said. "I think watching them and watching all their little tendencies, whether it's in the D-zone, neutral zone or offensive zone, and just watching situations they put themselves in, and how they give themselves an advantage going into the battle."

Barkey focuses on the subtle movements that create separation before contact happens. He watches how Marchand and St. Louis use fakes or initiate contact on their terms to control positioning. Those small details determine who wins puck battles regardless of size differences.

Continuing Development Process

The rookie forward emphasizes body position as his primary focus moving forward. Winning battles and establishing leverage allow him to hold onto pucks long enough to make the creative plays that showcase his skill. He understands that physical tools matter less than technique and timing.

"Whether it's a little fake or initiating contact, there's little things that they give themselves an advantage before the battle even starts," Barkey said. "The big thing I'm focusing on is continuing to win battles and get good body position on guys, which will allow me to hold on to pucks and make those heady plays and crafty plays that I'm able to make."

Barkey remains humble about his early success and recognizes he has significant development ahead. He embraces the learning process while understanding that consistency at the NHL level requires daily commitment.

The Flyers are tied for fourth in the Metropolitan Division at 24-18-9 for 57 points and are positioned to end their five-year playoff drought, giving Barkey a chance to contribute to meaningful games down the stretch.

