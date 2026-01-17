Flyers Looking for Answers Against Struggling Rangers
Entering the Christmas break, the Philadelphia Flyers sat in third place in the Metropolitan division, exceeding their 2025-26 expectations by a landslide. Now, on January 17, the team sits on the outside of the playoff picture with a five-game losing skid to go with it.
They play host to another struggling squad, the New York Rangers, in a Saturday matinee showdown.
Production Drying Up at the Top
The Flyers’ offensive slowdown has coincided with reduced production from several of their key contributors.
Trevor Zegras leads the Flyers in both goals (18) and points (42), but Philadelphia has struggled to generate consistent scoring beyond its top group during the skid. Travis Konecny follows closely with 39 points in 45 games, yet the Flyers have scored just nine total goals over their last five games, a sharp drop from the balanced scoring that fueled their early-season success.
Philadelphia’s issues are especially evident at five-on-five, where sustained offensive-zone time has been difficult to generate. The Flyers are averaging just over 26 shots per game this season, and that number has dipped during the losing streak as opponents have limited second-chance opportunities and forced play to the perimeter.
Special Teams No Longer a Strength
What once helped the Flyers stay afloat has become a growing concern. The Flyers’ power play ranks last in the NHL at 15%, while the penalty kill sits at 77.8%. In a stretch defined by tight margins, missed power-play chances and goals against while shorthanded have loomed large, particularly in one-goal losses.
Philadelphia has also struggled to flip momentum late in games. The Flyers are just 4–15–3 when trailing after two periods, a reflection of an offense that has had difficulty finding another gear when chasing games.
Injuries Continue to Pile Up
The Flyers’ skid has also come amid mounting injury concerns. Bobby Brink remains sidelined, depriving Philadelphia of a consistent middle-six scoring presence. Defenseman Jamie Drysdale has returned and is no longer an issue, but the biggest blow came in net.
Dan Vladar, who has been Philadelphia’s most reliable goaltender this season with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage, is now out with an injury, and there is no clear timetable for his return. Vladar has been a stabilizing force for much of the season and his absence places added pressure on a team already searching for confidence. The netminder was named to Team Czechia's 2026 Olympic roster, so his injury is something to definitely keep an eye on.
With Vladar sidelined, the Flyers recalled Aleksei Kolosov, but it remains unclear who will get the start against the Blueshirts.
Samuel Ersson enters the matchup with a 3.42 goals-against average and an .853 save percentage, while Philadelphia looks for stability in net after allowing at least three goals in four of its last five games. Kolosov has had solid numbers in the AHL, going 9-9-1 with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage with two shutouts.
A Struggling Opponent, A Needed Response
The Rangers arrive in Philadelphia on a five-game losing streak of their own, setting the stage for a matchup between two teams looking to reset. For the Flyers, however, the urgency is amplified.
Just a month ago, the Rangers hosted the Flyers at Madison Square Garden, erasing a two-goal deficit en route to a 5-4 shootout win.
With injuries mounting, scoring hard to come by, and the Metropolitan Division tightening, Saturday represents another opportunity to rediscover the identity that carried Philadelphia through the season's first half.
