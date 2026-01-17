Flyers Looking for Answers Against Struggling Rangers

Entering the Christmas break, the Philadelphia Flyers sat in third place in the Metropolitan division, exceeding their 2025-26 expectations by a landslide. Now, on January 17, the team sits on the outside of the playoff picture with a five-game losing skid to go with it.

They play host to another struggling squad, the New York Rangers, in a Saturday matinee showdown.

Production Drying Up at the Top

The Flyers’ offensive slowdown has coincided with reduced production from several of their key contributors.

Trevor Zegras leads the Flyers in both goals (18) and points (42), but Philadelphia has struggled to generate consistent scoring beyond its top group during the skid. Travis Konecny follows closely with 39 points in 45 games, yet the Flyers have scored just nine total goals over their last five games, a sharp drop from the balanced scoring that fueled their early-season success.

Jan 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Trevor Zegras (46) skates up ice with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Philadelphia’s issues are especially evident at five-on-five, where sustained offensive-zone time has been difficult to generate. The Flyers are averaging just over 26 shots per game this season, and that number has dipped during the losing streak as opponents have limited second-chance opportunities and forced play to the perimeter.

Special Teams No Longer a Strength

What once helped the Flyers stay afloat has become a growing concern. The Flyers’ power play ranks last in the NHL at 15%, while the penalty kill sits at 77.8%. In a stretch defined by tight margins, missed power-play chances and goals against while shorthanded have loomed large, particularly in one-goal losses.

Philadelphia has also struggled to flip momentum late in games. The Flyers are just 4–15–3 when trailing after two periods, a reflection of an offense that has had difficulty finding another gear when chasing games.

Injuries Continue to Pile Up

The Flyers’ skid has also come amid mounting injury concerns. Bobby Brink remains sidelined, depriving Philadelphia of a consistent middle-six scoring presence. Defenseman Jamie Drysdale has returned and is no longer an issue, but the biggest blow came in net.

Dan Vladar, who has been Philadelphia’s most reliable goaltender this season with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage, is now out with an injury, and there is no clear timetable for his return. Vladar has been a stabilizing force for much of the season and his absence places added pressure on a team already searching for confidence. The netminder was named to Team Czechia's 2026 Olympic roster, so his injury is something to definitely keep an eye on.

Jan 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goalie Dan Vladar (80) checks the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

With Vladar sidelined, the Flyers recalled Aleksei Kolosov, but it remains unclear who will get the start against the Blueshirts.

Samuel Ersson enters the matchup with a 3.42 goals-against average and an .853 save percentage, while Philadelphia looks for stability in net after allowing at least three goals in four of its last five games. Kolosov has had solid numbers in the AHL, going 9-9-1 with a 2.54 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage with two shutouts.

Jan 14, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson (33) looks to cover up the puck during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

A Struggling Opponent, A Needed Response

The Rangers arrive in Philadelphia on a five-game losing streak of their own, setting the stage for a matchup between two teams looking to reset. For the Flyers, however, the urgency is amplified.

Just a month ago, the Rangers hosted the Flyers at Madison Square Garden, erasing a two-goal deficit en route to a 5-4 shootout win.

Dec 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck (16) celebrates with goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers in a shootout at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With injuries mounting, scoring hard to come by, and the Metropolitan Division tightening, Saturday represents another opportunity to rediscover the identity that carried Philadelphia through the season's first half.

