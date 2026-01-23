Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Auston Matthews, Christian Dvorak, Artemi Panarin)

After getting shut out last night in my player props picks, the NHL has another eight-game slate for us to bounce back tonight.

For my player prop picks tonight, I’m targeting Auston Matthews, Christian Dvorak, and Artemi Panarin.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Jan. 23.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 23

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Auston Matthews Anytime Goalscorer (+115) vs. Golden Knights

Christian Dvorak OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-135) at Avalanche

Artemi Panarin OVER 0.5 Assists (-125) at Sharks

Mitch Marner makes his return to Toronto tonight, and Auston Matthews has been sick of questions about his former teammate for a while. He scored last week in Vegas to start a three-game goal streak, but was held off the scoresheet on Wednesday night against Toronto.

Matthews is up to 25 goals in 44 games on the season, thanks to a hot stretch since the holiday break. He has 11 goals in 13 games since the break, finding twine in 8 of those 13 contests.

Although I like the Golden Knights as one of my NHL best bets tonight to come out on top in this one, Matthews will make sure the Leafs put up a fight.

Christian Dvorak is having a career year at age 29 in Philadelphia. He has 32 points in 48 games, six points shy of his career-high of 38 he hit back in the 2019-20 season. He’s not quite averaging two shots on goal per game (99 SOG in 48 games), but he’s been shooting more as of late.

Since just before the holiday break, Dvorak has 39 SOG in 14 games. He had multiple shots in all but two of those contests, and is coming off a six-shot night in Utah (where he also had three points).

Dvorak has the benefit of playing with Trevor Zegras and Travis Konecny on the Flyers’ top line. Those wingers can find him in shooting positions, and he’s going to pull the trigger. The center has had at least three shots in eight of his last 13 games, so perhaps a mini ladder up to 3+ SOG (+220) could be in order.

I’m going against another one of my NHL best bets tonight, but the Sharks aren’t going to shut out the Rangers. New York has enough offensive firepower left, and that starts with Artemi Panarin.

Panarin is up to 56 points (37 assists) in 50 games this season. He saw a 10-game point (and assist) streak end in Los Angeles, but he did have 13 assists in those 10 games.

The Sharks allow 3.51 goals per game and 5.9 assists, both of which are toward the bottom of the league.

Panarin will once again help the Rangers get on the board tonight in San Jose.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.