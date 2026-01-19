The Florida Panthers are getting a huge boost to their lineup, as one of their top players will finally make his season debut.

Panthers' star winger Matthew Tkachuk last played a game for the organization in June of 2025, when he helped the team win their second consecutive Stanley Cup. Two months later, it was announced that he underwent surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia. The recovery process was expected to take a significant amount of time.

Over six months later, the Panthers get Tkachuk back. After practicing with the team and joining them for a morning skate, the 28-year-old returns to the lineup as the Cats host the San Jose Sharks. Speaking after the team's on-ice session, he said he is excited to finally be back.

“I’m feeling great," he said. “Just so excited to be back. It has been a little over five months since the surgery, so I have just been champing at the bit to come back. Really happy the day is finally here.

What Tkachuk's Return Means for Panthers

The Panthers could use an offensive boost as the halfway point passes, and Tkachuk provides that and more. This past postseason, he recorded 8 goals and 23 points in 23 games while playing through major core-muscle injuries. He's recorded 40 goals twice in his NHL career, and he's averaged over a point per game in his three seasons in Florida.

In addition to being an elite and dynamic scorer, Tkachuk is the embodiment of the way the Panthers want to play the game. They are physical, fast, aggressive and unrelenting. Tkachuk's game is built on those four pillars, and it's helped him become a top power forward in the NHL and a two-time champion.

Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates scoring during the first period against the Edmonton Oilers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Tkachuk's Return has Impact Beyond Florida

Not only are the Panthers jumping for joy to have their superstar winger back, but so is the United States' Olympic Team.

The United States had previously named Tkachuk as one of the first six players on their roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. His surgery cast doubt on his availability, but with his return several weeks ahead of the competition, the United States will get its top forward back as well. Team USA is pushing for a gold medal, and much like the Panthers, a healthy roster is the key to a long run.

