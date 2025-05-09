Breakaway on SI

Panthers' Anton Lundell Continuing Postseason Success

The Florida Panthers need more of their team to play like Anton Lundell against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Apr 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) is congratulated after he scored a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of game five of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Florida Panthers trail 2-0 in their second-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The series returns to Sunrise, Florida, for Games 3 and 4, and the defending champions are a loss away from the brink of elimination.

The Panthers need more from their top players to get back in this series against the Maple Leafs. This series would look very different if the Cats had everyone playing like Anton Lundell. The young forward has been a difference maker for two consecutive postseasons, stepping up in the most significant moments.

During the Panthers' 2024 run, Lundell was a breakout star. In 24 postseason contests, he finished with three goals and 14 assists for 17 points. It was a huge reason why the organization signed him to a new contract extension.

He's picked up where he left off last year in this postseason. Through seven games over the first two rounds, Lundell is the team's leading scorer. He has three goals and five assists for eight points.

What's even more impressive is his play at even strength. Lundell recorded all eight of his points in the playoffs at 5-on-5. The Panthers' power play is clicking, converting on nearly 30% of their chances, and that's without Lundell producing.

Instead, he's formed one-third of the Panthers' most effective 5-on-5 line. He, Eetu Luostarinen, and Brad Marchand are the three leading scorers for Florida so far. The trio is benefitting from favorable defensive matchups, but they are also an incredibly hard-working unit. They grind down their opponents, and they are being rewarded with goals.

With the Panthers facing a series deficit, Lundell's production is needed even more. Florida's top players are being outproduced by Toronto's, and Lundell's depth scoring could be the one advantage they have left. If he can continue scoring at this point-per-game pace, the Panthers have a much better chance of getting back in the series.

Jacob Punturi
