Penguins Star Defenseman Unmovable
The Pittsburgh Penguins have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in three straight seasons and are hitting an interesting crossroads this offseason. President and general manager Kyle Dubas promised the Penguins would get younger in 2025-26, and a number of trades are likely on the horizon.
There are a lot of names to pick from when it comes to possible Penguins trades, with one key veteran having an interesting case. Defenseman Kris Letang was drafted the same year as Sidney Crosby and has been a staple on the Penguins' blue line since 2007.
After struggling to remain consistent in recent seasons, is it time for the Penguins to move on from the 37-year-old blue liner? Letang has struggled in recent years and the Penguins have a young crop of defenseman who could soon be taking his place.
According to Josh Yohe of the Athletic, the Penguins might not have much choice but to keep Letang in town.
“Kyle Dubas probably couldn’t trade him even if he wanted to,” Yohe writes. “Team sources said Letang is ‘unmovable.’”
Letang has three years remaining on his contract at $6.1 million annually. That’s a lot of money for an aging defenseman who has never stood out on the offensive side of the game and is losing momentum offensively.
Letang’s contract also carries a full no-move clause through this offseason. Any trade involving Letang would require his approval, and it’s not clear if he would be open to a move.
Teams like the Montreal Canadiens, Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks might be of interest for Letang, but there is another obstacle in the way.
“Those teams aren’t interested.”
Being a Montreal native and having a home in Southern California would make any of those three teams an easy transition for Letang, but a deal would need all parties involved to have an interest.
The Penguins are in a tough spot with Letang, but with a reduced role and some time to build around the star defender, there might be something salvageable as the Penguins try and quickly rebuild their team.
