Penguins' Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin Not Slowing Down
It feels like someone hit rewind for the Pittsburgh Penguins. The year might say 2025, but Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are turning back the clock and giving fans something to cheer about almost every night. Two decades into their legendary partnership, the Penguins’ dynamic duo once again sit atop the league leaderboard: Crosby is tied for the NHL lead in goals, while Malkin is tied for the lead in assists, and the Penguins looking every bit like contenders again.
Through the first 15 games, Pittsburgh is off to a scorching 9-4-2 start to the 2025–26 season, and looks like a team that can win a game against anyone they face. Their power play has been nearly unstoppable, converting at an absurd 35.9% clip, while their 54 goals scored is tied with the Anaheim Ducks for most in the NHL. The chemistry between Crosby and Malkin — something that once defined an era — is powering this resurgence. For fans in Pittsburgh, it’s a familiar sight that never gets old and one they should truly cherish while they still can.
Crosby the Goal-Scorer
Seemingly inspired by Ovechkin breaking Gretzky’s all-time goals scored record last season, Sidney Crosby has been on a mission. The Penguins’ captain is currently tied with Philadelphia’s Cutter Gauthier for the league lead in goals with 11, reminding fans that he’s one of hockey’s most efficient finishers. His two-goal performance in the much-anticipated showdown against longtime rival Alex Ovechkin — now affectionately dubbed “Mr. 900” for reaching the 900-goal milestone — was a statement.
With that brace of goals, Crosby now has 636 career regular-season tallies, putting him 16th all-time and just five shy of passing Dave Andreychuk for 15th. For a player who’s built his career on consistency and competitive fire, this stretch feels like a throwback to the days when the Penguins and Capitals ruled the league
Malkin the Assist Maestro
While Crosby’s been filling the net, Evgeni Malkin has been busy setting everyone else up to do the same. Tied with Connor McDavid for the league lead in assists (17), Malkin has subtly reinvented his game. The 39-year-old center, long known for his power and precision as both a scorer and playmaker, has embraced a new role this season — one that mirrors the unselfish creativity of his close friend Nikita Kucherov.
Instead of hunting goals, Malkin is orchestrating them. His patience on the puck, vision through traffic, and ability to find open teammates have turned the Penguins’ second line into one of the league’s most dangerous units. Nobody loves scoring more than Geno, but judging by the smiles on the bench, he’s finding just as much joy in watching his teammates light the lamp.
If this version of Malkin and Crosby can stay healthy — and if Pittsburgh can keep scoring and capitalizing on the power play like this — the Penguins might just have another deep playoff run in them. For now, it’s 2025, but in Pittsburgh, it feels like 2009 all over again.
