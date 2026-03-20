Penguins, Sabres Leading Best Head Coach Race

The best head coach in the NHL this season is a two-person race as the regular season winds down. Two unlikely candidates when the year began, Buffalo Sabres bench boss Lindy Ruff and first-year Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Dan Muse have separated themselves from the pack.

Under their guidance, the Penguins and Sabres are having surprisingly excellent campaigns. The Sabres are fighting for the top spot in the Atlantic Division and on the verge of ending a painfully long playoff drought. Meanwhile, the Penguins are bound for a postseason return after a few years falling short.

When the Jack Adams Award for best head coach is decided, there's simply no other candidates that should be considered besides Muse and Ruff.

Why Muse Deserves the Award

It's been a successful debut season for Dan Muse and the Penguins. The 42-year-old is in his first head coaching gig at the NHL level, but he's brought the savviness and calmness of a seasoned veteran behind the bench.

With a simplified approach on both ends of the ice, the Pens have come back to life. Veteran anchors Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Erik Karlsson are all locked in and ready to make a Stanley Cup charge.

It's incredibly difficult for a first-time head coach to take over an NHL team, and taking over one led by three future Hall of Famers is that much tougher. Yet, Muse has brought this team into a postseason position after three straight seasons outside of the playoff picture and the assumption that the Penguins would steer further into the skid and rebuild totally. Instead, Muse is one of the best coaches in the NHL and might have more surprises left in 2026.

Jun 26, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 NHL Awards at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Why Ruff Deserves the Award

Persistence pays off, and Lindy Ruff is the embodiment of that in Buffalo. He previously served as the longest tenured coach in NHL history when he coached the Sabres from 1997 to 2013.

Once wasn't enough, however, as the Sabres hired Ruff once again in 2024. In the second season of his second stint with Buffalo, he's led the Sabres to a possible division title and the end of the Sabres' 14-season postseason drought.

Credit to the Sabres' management team for making some impressive trades and putting together a great team.

Even more credit is due to Ruff. The veteran coach with over 900 wins in his NHL career has shown the patience and persistence necessary to help this Sabres team overcome a decade and a half of failures and regain confidence.

His performance has been beyond impressive. It's been Jack Adams-worthy.

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